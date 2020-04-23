Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in May 2020

If you're sick of flipping through your favorite streaming service and seeing the same list of movies and TV shows you've already watched or decided to ignore, you're in for some good news. May is just around the corner, which means all of the biggest streaming services are getting a new wave of movies and TV shows to add to their current lineups. Like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+, Hulu is preparing to release all kinds of new content once the calendar flips, and now we know exactly what is on the way.

This week, Hulu released the full list of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming roster in May. This includes quite a few older films, like Goodfellas and Tank Girl, as well as additional seasons of reality TV, like Chopped, Property Brothers, and Gold Rush.

There are also a couple of originals hitting Hulu in May, the most publicized of which is the new series Solar Opposites. This adult animated comedy hails from Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty, and promises to be just as zany and hilarious as his previous series. All episodes of the first season of Solar Opposites will drop on Hulu on May 8th.

Other new originals this month include The Great, which premieres on May 15th, and the second season of the award-winning series Ramy on May 29th.

Looking for new content to stream on Hulu? Check out the full list of May arrivals below!