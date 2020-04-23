Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in May 2020
If you're sick of flipping through your favorite streaming service and seeing the same list of movies and TV shows you've already watched or decided to ignore, you're in for some good news. May is just around the corner, which means all of the biggest streaming services are getting a new wave of movies and TV shows to add to their current lineups. Like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+, Hulu is preparing to release all kinds of new content once the calendar flips, and now we know exactly what is on the way.
This week, Hulu released the full list of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming roster in May. This includes quite a few older films, like Goodfellas and Tank Girl, as well as additional seasons of reality TV, like Chopped, Property Brothers, and Gold Rush.
There are also a couple of originals hitting Hulu in May, the most publicized of which is the new series Solar Opposites. This adult animated comedy hails from Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty, and promises to be just as zany and hilarious as his previous series. All episodes of the first season of Solar Opposites will drop on Hulu on May 8th.
Other new originals this month include The Great, which premieres on May 15th, and the second season of the award-winning series Ramy on May 29th.
Looking for new content to stream on Hulu? Check out the full list of May arrivals below!
May 1
Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Demolition Man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Gloria (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
House of D (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Molly (1999)
Monster House (2006)
Mutant Species (1995)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Graduate (1967)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Patriot (2000)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Treasure Hounds (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Walking Tall (1973)
May 8
Solar Opposites: Series Premiere
Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere
Spaceship Earth (2020)
May 15
The Great: Series Premiere
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14
Open Door: Complete Season 2
On the Market: Complete Season 1
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1
Handcrafted: Complete Season 1
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2
Drag Me: Complete Season 1
73 Questions: Complete Season 2
Community en Español: Complete Series
It's a Disaster (2012)
