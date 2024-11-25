Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2024

With December just over the horizon, most popular streaming services are already preparing subscribers for what new movie and TV additions are ahead. In addition to presents, cheer, and the occasional lump of coal, December has a ton of new streaming options making their way to Hulu’s lineup.

Hulu recently sent out its December newsletter, revealing the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of the month. There are a ton of unscripted shows coming to Hulu in December, along with the new horror film Cuckoo, and 20 seasons of iconic crime series Law & Order. You can check out the streamer’s full December lineup below!

December 1st

Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

Antwone Fisher

Cast Away

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Epic

Epic Movie

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted

Muppet Treasure Island

Rio 2

Sommersby

Speed

Bad Moms

This Christmas

Gladiator

National Security

Paradise Highway

The Perfect Guy

The Perfect Holiday

The Quick and the Dead

Ricki and the Flash

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

December 3rd

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1

Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

December 4th

Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Storm Crashers

December 5th

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4

The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hot Ones: New Episodes

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

MythBusters: Complete Season 19

MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1

90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

A Deadly Threat to My Family

Living

December 6th

Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1

Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Flycatcher

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

Summer Camp (2024)

December 7th

Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2

Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere

Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1

Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1

Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9

Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13

Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1

The Convert

December 9th

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

December 10th

Caught!: Complete Season 1

Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1

I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere

Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere

Coup!

December 11th

Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1

Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1

The Reveal: Complete Season 3

Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1

December 12th

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6

48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B

Knight Fight: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1

December 13th

Don’t Tell Comedy

Joe Mande: CHILL

No Way Up

Scarygirl

A Sudden Case of Christmas

December 14th

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

December 16th

Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20

December 17th

Blink: Special Premiere

Cuckoo (2024)

December 18th

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

December 19th

America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A

A Model Murder

December 20th

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

Darkness of Man

The Inheritance

December 24th

Arctic Convoy

December 26th

America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 7A

Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1

200% Wolf

December 27th

The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

Breaking (2022)

Don’t Tell Comedy

December 28th

Alice, Darling

Amber Alert