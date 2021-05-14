iCarly Revival Gets Official Premiere Date for Paramount+

✖

The iCarly crew is back together for a revival series at Paramount+, and thanks to a new video from the cast we now have the big premiere date. In a new video, we see the cast celebrating Miranda Cosgrove's birthday and as she cuts the cake we see a hollow spot has been carved out in the center (via Deadline). We then see her read the message, and it is revealed that the premiere of the iCarly revival will hit Paramount+ on June 17th. The revival will include 13 episodes and will feature Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress returning to their original roles, and we cannot wait to see them back in action.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said in a press release. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!” The cast for the new series also welcomes some newcomers including Laci Mosley from Florida Girls as Carly’s new roommate Harper; and Jaidyn Triplett of The Affair as Millicent, who makes her stepfather Freddie’s life a bit more difficult.

Are you excited for the iCarly revival? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!