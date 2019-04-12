IDW Issues New Statement on ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4

Without providing much in the way of details, IDW Entertainment — the film and TV sister-company of comic book publisher IDW Publishing — released a statement today promising fans of the hit comic book adaptation Wynonna Earp that they are committed to making a fourth season of the series happen. Wynonna Earp, which was set to be in production by now, has not yet been able to roll cameras, reportedly because of a cash flow problem on IDW’s side that makes it impossible to pay cast, crew, and other expenses related to production. In the statement, IDW assures the fans that they are working on a solution.

“Hey #Earpers! Just a quick update! As you know, we love Wynonna just as much as everyone else, & have appreciated all of your support,” IDW said on Twitter. “Everyone involved with this show is working behind the scenes to bring back another season. We’ll keep you updated when we have more to share.” Fans of the series have not only worked to make #FightForWynonna trend on social media, but have pooled money to buy billboard space in Times Square dedicated to saving the series. SYFY, which airs Wynonna Earp, confirmed that they are still interested and waiting on news from IDW. Some rumors even suggest that SYFY had ordered two seasons, not one, with the show’s most recent renewal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The IDW Entertainment Twitter page is usually pretty quiet: while Hulu is developing a series based on the IDW comic Locke and Key, the only IDW series currently on TV is Wynonna Earp (which, technically, is not currently on TV due to this hiatus, but work with us here). That means you can look just a few tweets back and see when the furor began back in February. The concern was initially touched off by a since-deleted tweet from showrunner Emily Andras, who apparently asked fans if they were ready to fight for the show. Later, she tweeted, “don’t f–k with my family.” Given that those tweets came just days after SYFY’s cancellation of Nightflyers, fans immediatel assumed a defensive position.

That led the network to release a statement almost immediately reaffirming its commitment to Wynonna Earp. “SYFY ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series,” SYFY told ComicBook.com in a brief statement at the time. “This has not changed.”

Based on a comic book series created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows a hard-drinking, gun-toting descendent of gunslinger Wyatt Earp. As the first born, Wynonna is cursed with hunting the demons and other supernatural creatures that emerge in her small town, before they escape and bring wrath upon the world. The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Officer Nicole Haught — was one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!