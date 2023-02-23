Ironheart Star Alden Ehrenreich Teases Connection to Marvel Universe That Fans Will Notice

Marvel Studios finally released the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film officially launches Phase 5 of the MCU, all the while introducing us to the Multiverse Saga's main antagonist, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Among the projects being released in Phase 5 are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Secret Invasion, and even Ironheart. Ironheart will see the return of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after her appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series has also added some pretty familiar faces to the cast with Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Cocaine Bear) joining in unknown roles. Ehrenreich has been doing the press run for Cocaine Bear and had a chat with Uproxx where he teased the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

"It's a great character and there's a fun element to it that I can't talk about," Ehrenreich revealed before teasing if he's playing a character we already knew. "It was a really, really fun role. I can't quite say that, but kind of."

"I am, too. Yeah, the show is really cool. It's really an interesting corner of the MCU. It's funny, it's very touching, and emotional in a lot of ways. And it's basically about this black girl growing up in Chicago and her experience and it's really, really interesting." The Ironheart star added.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

