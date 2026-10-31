IT Prequel’s Halloween Episode Just Connected the Series to The Dark Tower With a Character Ignored By the Films

The brand-new IT prequel Halloween episode just dropped, and it featured a character who connects IT: Welcome to Derry to Stephen King’s overall Dark Tower mythos: the ancient deity Maturin. This new special episode is titled “A Story of Derry,” and it is streaming on HBO Max, offering a look at the shape-shifting demon who would become Pennywise years before he was introduced in IT or even on IT: Welcome to Derry itself. The episode runs 30 minutes and tells the story of three youngsters who head into the Western Woods and then encounter a terrifying ancient spirit. They also run across the deity known as Maturin.

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The Halloween episode reveals Maturin the Turtle, who is one of the Gods of the Dark Tower stories. In that mythos, he not only battles Pennywise on a cosmic level but also supports the Beams of the Dark Tower itself. The movies hinted at Maturin’s appearance, but he was never revealed. The HBO Max series showed him previously as a school mascot and a turtle charm. Now, he has shown up for real.

Our first look at “ Maturin “ the benevolent, ancient cosmic deity in Stephen King’s shared multiverse.



His first official appearance in the surprise Halloween special episode (A Story of Derry) of IT: Welcome to Derry.#ITWelcomeToDerry #Halloween pic.twitter.com/fHPdawXzo7 — TheWorldOfPennywise (@Pennywisefan111) October 31, 2026

What You Need to Know About Maturin the Turtle in IT: Welcome to Derry

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

The IT: Welcome to Derry Halloween special on HBO Max was an exciting moment for fans anxiously awaiting the show’s Season 2 return, as it goes into production next year. However, it also delivered something that was even bigger for Stephen King fans. Maturin the Turtle is a massive, benevolent cosmic deity who was often referenced in King’s Dark Tower books. He is one of the Twelve Guardians of the Beams, whose responsibility is to hold up the Dark Tower and the entire multiverse. These include the Bear, Turtle, Eagle, Lion, Elephant, Wolf, Horse, Dog, Fish, Rat, Hare, and Bat. Of these, the most notable is Maturin the Turtle.

Maturin aided Roland and his ka-tet in their journey throughout the Dark Tower series. However, even more important for this appearance, he is also the God who opposes evil entities like Pennywise. While Pennywise is an evil demon who brings chaos and death, Maturin represents creation, peace, and wisdom. It is not known whether this was a one-shot deal for the IT: Welcome to Derry Halloween special, or if Maturin will end up playing a role in the next season of the series, possibly as a deity helping whichever humans have to deal with Pennywise in IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 will go back even further in time, taking place in the Depression era, with the story set in 1935. The logline says the story will center on the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and experience unimaginable horror. Other than that, there is no word on how it will tie into Season 1 or the IT movies, which the HBO Max series remains linked to. The Halloween special was also set in a very different time period, as it followed a North American tribe struggling to find food and then finding great evil in the Western Woods instead.

Were you surprised to see Maturin the Turtle in the IT: Welcome to Derry Halloween special? Let us know your thoughts on the special in the comments below.