James Burrows, TV Legend Who Created Friends, Cheers, & Many of Your Favorite Sitcoms, Has Died at 85

James Burrows has died at the age of 85. An Emmy-winner and celebrated veteran of the television industry, Burrows was responsible for helping to create and direct iconic shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and so much more.

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Burrows’ family has issued a public statement, telling People, “We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

More to come…