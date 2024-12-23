Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2025

Can you believe 2025 is just around the corner? In addition to starting off a new year, the calendar flipping to January will also mark a new month of movie and TV additions for all of the major streaming services out there. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all released their newsletters for the month of January, letting subscribers know everything set to arrive in the month ahead.
We’ve compiled all of those lists into one massive rundown, putting all of the January streaming additions in a single place. You can check out the complete January streaming list below!
January 1st
NETFLIX
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
MAX
5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)
A Star is Born (1937)
Act of Valor
All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)
All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6
All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Balls Out
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: The Killing Joke
Best Of Enemies
Bitter Creek
Black Gold
Blue Velvet
Buffaloed
Calamity Jane
Call Me by Your Name
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cow Country
Crazy Rich Asians
Desperately Seeking Susan
Destination Tokyo
Diggers
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Each Dawn I Die
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious (2009)
Floyd Norman: An Animated Life
Free Birds
Green Lantern
Heaven Help Us
HGTV Dream Home 2025
Home Again
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
House at the End of the Street
I Am Love
Injustice
Iris
It Follows
It: Chapter Two
Jason Bourne
Johnny Angel
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Kept Husbands
Kicks
Lemon
Mad Max
Matilda (1986)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Morgan (2016)
Mortdecai
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Favorite Wife
Mystic Pizza
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Night and Day
Nocturne
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band
Paddington
Rebel Without a Cause
Red Light
Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1
Room for One More
School Life
Sex and the City 2
Shining Vale, Season 1
Shining Vale, Season 2
Showing Up
Silver Linings Playbook
St. Vincent
Steel Magnolias
Stephen King’s It (1990)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Sully
Supergirl (1984)
Superman & Lois, Season 4
Tangerine
Task Force
Teen Wolf (1985)
Tennessee Johnson
The Accountant
The Addams Family 2 (2016)
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Big Year
The Birth of a Nation (2016)
The Boondock Saints
The Cable Guy
The Conjuring 2
The Craft (1996)
The Curse of La Llorona
The Imitation Game
The Leopard Man
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
The Mouthpiece
The Narrow Margin
The Prince and the Pauper
The Prisoner of Zenda
The Purge: Election Year
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Usual Suspects
The Whistlers
The Wrong Man
Volunteers
Warcraft
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)
Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger
Wild Boys of the Road
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woman in Gold
World Without End
HULU
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere
Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1
Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1
After Earth
American Psycho
The Devil’s Own
The Devil’s Own En Español
Dirty Grandpa
Empire Records
Ender’s Game
The Great Debaters
Heat
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español
Insidious: Chapter 3
Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español
The Intouchables
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
Man of the House
Man of the House En Español
Mr. Deeds
Pacific Rim
Paddington
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español
Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español
Shutter
Sorry To Bother You
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español
Threesome
The Town
To Rome With Love
The Walk
xXx
xXx En Español
xXx: State of the Union
xXx: State of the Union En Español
PARAMOUNT+
Murder Company
Slingshot
2 Days In The Valley
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Crime on the Bayou
A Dog’s Purpose
A Night At The Roxbury
A.C.O.D.
Adventureland
Agent Game
Allied
Almost Famous
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Arrival
Barbarella
Basic Instinct
Becky
Best Defense
Big Jake
Black Noise
Book Club
Boomerang
Bounce
Breakdown
Buddy Games
Chinatown
Chocolat
Citizen Ruth
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Cop Land
Crawlspace
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Cursed
Dark Asset
Death Wish
Dirty Pretty Things
Domestic Disturbance
Don’t Look Now
Down To You
Downsizing
Drillbit Taylor
Drive Angry
Drop Zone
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Final Destination
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Focus
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Foxfire
Frida
Good Boy
Good Mourning
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Heaven Can Wait
House of Sand and Fog
Imagine That
Indecent Proposal
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Judgement Night
Just a Kiss
K-19: The Widowmaker
Kinky Boots
Kiss The Girls
Labor Day
Labyrinth
Lady of the Manor
Like a Boss
Mr. Malcom’s List
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nightwatch
Paid in Full
Panama
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games
Pet Sematary II
Poltergeist
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Red Eye
Revolutionary Road
Rosemary’s Baby
Run & Gun
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Seabiscuit
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sidewalks Of New York
Silence
Slingshot
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stardust
Staying Alive
Strictly Ballroom
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
Tammy’s Always Dying
The Addams Family (1991)
The Aviator
The Conversation
The Crow
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Doors
The First Wives Club
The Gambler
The Honeymooners
The Hours
The Hunter
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Intervention
The Ladies Man
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Longest Yard
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mechanic
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Night Clerk
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Peacemaker
The Perfect Score
The Pledge
The Queens of Comedy
The Romantics
The Ruins
The Running Man
The Score
The Soloist
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Switch
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Truman Show
The Two Jakes
The United States of Leland
The Untouchables
The Virgin Suicides
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Words
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
Things We Lost In The Fire
Three Days of the Condor
Trainspotting
Trekkies 2
Undisputed
V for Vengeance
Virtuosity
Waking Up In Reno
War
WifeLike
Zeroville
Zodiac
PEACOCK
The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025
10 Things I Hate About You
After Earth
Alabama Moon
Alien
Alien vs. Predator
Aliens
Always Amore
Anita
Atlas Shrugged: Part 1
Atlas Shrugged: Part 2
Atlas Shrugged: Part 3
Attack The Block
The Bad Guys
The Bank Job
Battleship
The Beach House
Beauty Shop
Beetlejuice
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
Children of Men
The Christmas House
Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered
The Chronicles of Riddick
Clear Cut
Conan The Barbarian
Couples Retreat
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For
The Crucifixion
Dark Tide
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Date With Love
Death At A Funeral (2010)
The Devil’s Workshop
Duke
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Everest
Fargo (1996)
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Friday Night Lights
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers
Heart of the Matter
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
The Interview (2014)
Jingle Bell Bride
The Karate Kid (2010)
Kick Ass
Knocked Up
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
The Last Exorcism
The Lost Valentine
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Merry & Bright
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Pineapple Express
Pitch Black
Predator
Predators
R.I.P.D
Real Steel
Red Dragon
Retreat To You
Riddick
The Ring
Robin Hood
Running On Empty
Self/Less
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Source Code
Southpaw
State Of Play
Step Brothers
Stomp The Yard
Strictly Confidential
Submergence
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
To The Stars
Training Day
Twister
Two Scoops Of Italy
Uncle Buck
Valentine Ever After
The Vatican Tapes
The Wedding Ringer
The Weekend
Window Wonderland
The Wolf Man (1941)
The Wolfman (2010)
You’re Next
PRIME VIDEO
How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6
Wild Cards S1
A Quiet Place: Day One
American Sniper
Autumn In New York
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Basic
Beauty Shop
Benny & Joon
Bohemian Rhapsody
Boogie Nights
Bridesmaids (Unrated)
Captain Phillips
Coffy
Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream
Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice
Do the Right Thing
Dope
Edge of Tomorrow
Fled
Foxy Brown
Hoodlum
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hotel Rwanda
Imitation of Life
In The Heat Of The Night
Jumping the Broom
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Liar Liar
Life as We Know It
Little Nicky
MacGruber (2010)
Major Payne
Mississippi Burning
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mystery Men
Nicholas Nickleby
Return to Me
Rollerball (2002)
Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition
Scent of a Woman
Some Like It Hot
Something Wild
Something’s Gotta Give
Soul Plane
Stomp The Yard
Supernova
Tag
Ted (Unrated)
The Blues Brothers
The Brothers
The Company You Keep
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold
The Equalizer
The Great Outdoors
The Grey
The Ides Of March
The Land Before Time
The Last Samurai
The LEGO Movie
The Sixth
The Social Network
The Way Back
The Woman in Red
Touch (2024)
Unforgiven
Valmont
Wedding Daze
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Wicker Park
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yentl
January 2nd
NETFLIX
Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)
Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)
My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)
The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)
HULU
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 25
Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1
The Butcher: Complete Season 1
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3
My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1
The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Step Up Revolution
PEACOCK
Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Rig S2
The Fall Guy
January 3rd
NETFLIX
Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)
The Front Room (A24)
HULU
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere
Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere
Going Dutch: Series Premiere
Mother’s Instinct (2024)
PEACOCK
Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
January 4th
NETFLIX
When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)
PARAMOUNT+
80 for Brady
January 5th
MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)
Mecum Top 10, Season 10
Totally Spies, Season 7A
PARAMOUNT+
The Golden Globe Awards
PEACOCK
Love of The Irish
January 6th
NETFLIX
My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
MAX
Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)
PEACOCK
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)
January 7th
NETFLIX
The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Younger: Seasons 1-7
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 7
MAX
Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)
Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)
The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)
HULU
Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2
Stopmotion
PEACOCK
Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
January 8th
NETFLIX
Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)
HULU
The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere
Doc: Series Premiere
Ishura: Season 2 Premiere
Fall (2022)
65
PARAMOUNT+
Raid the Cage (season 2)
The Price is Right at Night
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Blippi’s Out-of-this-World Space Adventure
Blippi’s Wonderful World Tour
PEACOCK
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
January 9th
NETFLIX
American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES
Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lion
The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)
MAX
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)
Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)
The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere
Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere
Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1
Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1
Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1
Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2
Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
More Power: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)
Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere
Dance First
65 En Español
PARAMOUNT+
Hollywood Squares
PEACOCK
The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
January 10th
NETFLIX
Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
DISNEY+
Goosebumps: The Vanishing – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)
Black Butterfly
Holla
Look Into My Eyes (A24)
Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)
HULU
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere
The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story
American Star
PEACOCK
The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription
PRIME VIDEO
Focus
January 11th
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204
The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)
January 12th
MAX
Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)
HULU
The Silent Hour (2024)
PEACOCK
Polar Opposites
January 13th
NETFLIX
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1
MAX
Barney’s World, Season 1B
HULU
Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2
The First 48: Complete Season 25
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2
Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1
Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)
Needle In A Timestack
Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)
January 14th
NETFLIX
Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 8
MAX
Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)
Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)
The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)
The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)
HULU
My Penguin Friend
PEACOCK
Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
January 15th
NETFLIX
Hereditary
Krapopolis: Season 1
Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)
MAX
An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)
Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)
Marshall
Uncharted
HULU
Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Danger Force (season 3)
Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)
PEACOCK
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) – new episodes daily
PRIME VIDEO
Monk S1-8
January 16th
NETFLIX
XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail
Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)
Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)
PEACOCK
Nymphomaniac Volume I
Nymphomaniac Volume II
The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Calendar Killer
Unstoppable (2025)
Jurassic World
January 17th
NETFLIX
Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
A Different Man (A24)
Better Off Dead (1985)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
HULU
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere
The Bad Shepard
PARAMOUNT+
Henry Danger: The Movie premiere
PEACOCK
Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain
Till
PRIME VIDEO
Molly Mae: Behind It All
The Liberation
Undercover Party Crasher
January 18th
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)
January 19th
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)
The Perfect Setting
January 20th
HULU
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Presidential Inauguration
January 21st
NETFLIX
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Sleep (2023)
PARAMOUNT+
Long Gone Heroes
PRIME VIDEO
Blink Twice
January 22nd
NETFLIX
W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light
To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)
MAX
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
HULU
Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)
January 23rd
NETFLIX
NCIS: Seasons 1-5
The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)
HULU
The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4
Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Harlem S3
January 24th
NETFLIX
The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
Arcadian
City of Dreams
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Section 31 premiere
January 25th
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
January 26th
NETFLIX
You Hurt My Feelings
PARAMOUNT+
Watson
Who’s Your Caddy?
PEACOCK
My Argentine Heart
PRIME VIDEO
Rampage (2018)
January 27th
MAX
Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)
PEACOCK
Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)
PRIME VIDEO
Tribunal Justice S2
January 28th
NETFLIX
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025
Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)
HULU
Paradise: Series Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere
Humane (2024)
PARAMOUNT+
Killshot
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
PEACOCK
A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)
January 29th
NETFLIX
Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Two-Episode Premiere
Foods that Built America (S5, 12 episodes)
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 episodes)
Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 episodes)
MAX
The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)
The Land
January 30th
NETFLIX
Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)
The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)
HULU
The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
You’re Cordially Invited
January 31st
NETFLIX
Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)
The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)
HULU
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Take Cover (2024)
PARAMOUNT+
NCIS: Sydney (season 2)
A Murder in the Park
Good Kill
Manglehorn
The D Train
The Seven Five
PRIME VIDEO
Breach
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Knocked Up (Unrated)
Scarface