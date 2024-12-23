Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2025

Can you believe 2025 is just around the corner? In addition to starting off a new year, the calendar flipping to January will also mark a new month of movie and TV additions for all of the major streaming services out there. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all released their newsletters for the month of January, letting subscribers know everything set to arrive in the month ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve compiled all of those lists into one massive rundown, putting all of the January streaming additions in a single place. You can check out the complete January streaming list below!

January 1st

NETFLIX

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

MAX

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Balls Out

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Killing Joke

Best Of Enemies

Bitter Creek

Black Gold

Blue Velvet

Buffaloed

Calamity Jane

Call Me by Your Name

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country

Crazy Rich Asians

Desperately Seeking Susan

Destination Tokyo

Diggers

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Each Dawn I Die

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life

Free Birds

Green Lantern

Heaven Help Us

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

House at the End of the Street

I Am Love

Injustice

Iris

It Follows

It: Chapter Two

Jason Bourne

Johnny Angel

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Kept Husbands

Kicks

Lemon

Mad Max

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Favorite Wife

Mystic Pizza

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Night and Day

Nocturne

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Paddington

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Light

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1

Room for One More

School Life

Sex and the City 2

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up

Silver Linings Playbook

St. Vincent

Steel Magnolias

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Sully

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine

Task Force

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson

The Accountant

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Big Year

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints

The Cable Guy

The Conjuring 2

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona

The Imitation Game

The Leopard Man

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima

The Mouthpiece

The Narrow Margin

The Prince and the Pauper

The Prisoner of Zenda

The Purge: Election Year

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Usual Suspects

The Whistlers

The Wrong Man

Volunteers

Warcraft

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger

Wild Boys of the Road

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold

World Without End

HULU

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: Special Premiere

Kids Diana Show: Let’s Celebrate Together: Complete Season 1

Papa Jake: Epic Box Forts: Complete Season 1

After Earth

American Psycho

The Devil’s Own

The Devil’s Own En Español

Dirty Grandpa

Empire Records

Ender’s Game

The Great Debaters

Heat

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español

The Intouchables

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

The King Of Comedy

Little Manhattan

Man of the House

Man of the House En Español

Mr. Deeds

Pacific Rim

Paddington

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español

Shutter

Sorry To Bother You

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada En Español

Threesome

The Town

To Rome With Love

The Walk

xXx

xXx En Español

xXx: State of the Union

xXx: State of the Union En Español

PARAMOUNT+

Murder Company

Slingshot

2 Days In The Valley

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Crime on the Bayou

A Dog’s Purpose

A Night At The Roxbury

A.C.O.D.

Adventureland

Agent Game

Allied

Almost Famous

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Arrival

Barbarella

Basic Instinct

Becky

Best Defense

Big Jake

Black Noise

Book Club

Boomerang

Bounce

Breakdown

Buddy Games

Chinatown

Chocolat

Citizen Ruth

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Cop Land

Crawlspace

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Cursed

Dark Asset

Death Wish

Dirty Pretty Things

Domestic Disturbance

Don’t Look Now

Down To You

Downsizing

Drillbit Taylor

Drive Angry

Drop Zone

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Final Destination

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Focus

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Foxfire

Frida

Good Boy

Good Mourning

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Heaven Can Wait

House of Sand and Fog

Imagine That

Indecent Proposal

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Judgement Night

Just a Kiss

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kinky Boots

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Labyrinth

Lady of the Manor

Like a Boss

Mr. Malcom’s List

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nightwatch

Paid in Full

Panama

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary II

Poltergeist

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Rosemary’s Baby

Run & Gun

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Seabiscuit

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sidewalks Of New York

Silence

Slingshot

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stardust

Staying Alive

Strictly Ballroom

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

Tammy’s Always Dying

The Addams Family (1991)

The Aviator

The Conversation

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Doors

The First Wives Club

The Gambler

The Honeymooners

The Hours

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Intervention

The Ladies Man

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Longest Yard

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mechanic

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Night Clerk

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Peacemaker

The Perfect Score

The Pledge

The Queens of Comedy

The Romantics

The Ruins

The Running Man

The Score

The Soloist

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Switch

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Truman Show

The Two Jakes

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Virgin Suicides

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Words

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

Things We Lost In The Fire

Three Days of the Condor

Trainspotting

Trekkies 2

Undisputed

V for Vengeance

Virtuosity

Waking Up In Reno

War

WifeLike

Zeroville

Zodiac

PEACOCK

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block

The Bad Guys

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)

Kick Ass

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next

PRIME VIDEO

How to Get Away with Murder S1-S6

Wild Cards S1

A Quiet Place: Day One

American Sniper

Autumn In New York

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Basic

Beauty Shop

Benny & Joon

Bohemian Rhapsody

Boogie Nights

Bridesmaids (Unrated)

Captain Phillips

Coffy

Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream

Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice

Do the Right Thing

Dope

Edge of Tomorrow

Fled

Foxy Brown

Hoodlum

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hotel Rwanda

Imitation of Life

In The Heat Of The Night

Jumping the Broom

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Liar Liar

Life as We Know It

Little Nicky

MacGruber (2010)

Major Payne

Mississippi Burning

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mystery Men

Nicholas Nickleby

Return to Me

Rollerball (2002)

Santa Claus: The Movie 25th Anniversary Edition

Scent of a Woman

Some Like It Hot

Something Wild

Something’s Gotta Give

Soul Plane

Stomp The Yard

Supernova

Tag

Ted (Unrated)

The Blues Brothers

The Brothers

The Company You Keep

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going For The Gold

The Equalizer

The Great Outdoors

The Grey

The Ides Of March

The Land Before Time

The Last Samurai

The LEGO Movie

The Sixth

The Social Network

The Way Back

The Woman in Red

Touch (2024)

Unforgiven

Valmont

Wedding Daze

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Wicker Park

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yentl

January 2nd

NETFLIX

Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)

The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)

HULU

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 25

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart: Complete Season 1

The Butcher: Complete Season 1

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 3

My City’s Just Not That Into Me: Complete Season 1

The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

Step Up Revolution

PEACOCK

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

The Rig S2

The Fall Guy

January 3rd

NETFLIX

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)

The Front Room (A24)

HULU

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Series Premiere

Animal Control: Season 3 Premiere

Going Dutch: Series Premiere

Mother’s Instinct (2024)

PEACOCK

Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

January 4th

NETFLIX

When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

PARAMOUNT+

80 for Brady

January 5th

MAX

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10

Totally Spies, Season 7A

PARAMOUNT+

The Golden Globe Awards

PEACOCK

Love of The Irish

January 6th

NETFLIX

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

MAX

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

PEACOCK

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Premiere (Hallmark)

January 7th

NETFLIX

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Younger: Seasons 1-7

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 7

MAX

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)

HULU

Dead Pixels: Complete Seasons 1-2

Stopmotion

PEACOCK

Snapped, Season 35 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

January 8th

NETFLIX

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)

HULU

The Rookie: Season 7 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 3 Premiere

Doc: Series Premiere

Ishura: Season 2 Premiere

Fall (2022)

65

PARAMOUNT+

Raid the Cage (season 2)

The Price is Right at Night

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Blippi’s Out-of-this-World Space Adventure

Blippi’s Wonderful World Tour

PEACOCK

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

January 9th

NETFLIX

American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lion

The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S2, 6 episodes)

MAX

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 3 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 1 Premiere

Biography: Alice Cooper: Complete Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Dunham – Talking Heads: Complete Season 1

Biography: Jeff Foxworth – Stand Up Guy: Complete Season 1

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 2

Extreme Builds: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Files: Complete Season 1

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

More Power: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 7, Episodes 148-159 (DUBBED)

Kitchen Nightmares: Season Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 3 Premiere

Dance First

65 En Español

PARAMOUNT+

Hollywood Squares

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 3 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

January 10th

NETFLIX

Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

DISNEY+

Goosebumps: The Vanishing – All Episodes Streaming

MAX

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)

Black Butterfly

Holla

Look Into My Eyes (A24)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)

HULU

Goosebumps: The Vanishing: Season Premiere

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story

American Star

PEACOCK

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription

PRIME VIDEO

Focus

January 11th

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

DISNEY+

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

MAX

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)

January 12th

MAX

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)

HULU

The Silent Hour (2024)

PEACOCK

Polar Opposites

January 13th

NETFLIX

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

MAX

Barney’s World, Season 1B

HULU

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun: Season 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 2

The First 48: Complete Season 25

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 2

Murder At The Motel: Complete Season 1

Quarter Ton Teen: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)

Needle In A Timestack

Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)

January 14th

NETFLIX

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 8

MAX

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)

The Curious Case of…, Season 1 (ID)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)

HULU

My Penguin Friend

PEACOCK

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

January 15th

NETFLIX

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Global (S30-31 and 12, 58 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S5, 15 episodes)

MAX

An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)

Marshall

Uncharted

HULU

Unmasked: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition: Complete Season 1

PARAMOUNT+

Danger Force (season 3)

Matlock (1986, seasons 1-9)

PEACOCK

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive) – new episodes daily

PRIME VIDEO

Monk S1-8

January 16th

NETFLIX

XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail

Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)

Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)

PEACOCK

Nymphomaniac Volume I

Nymphomaniac Volume II

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 – Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 – Premiere, 4 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 – Premiere, 7 Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

The Calendar Killer

Unstoppable (2025)

Jurassic World

January 17th

NETFLIX

Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

A Different Man (A24)

Better Off Dead (1985)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

HULU

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers: Special Premiere

The Bad Shepard

PARAMOUNT+

Henry Danger: The Movie premiere

PEACOCK

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain

Till

PRIME VIDEO

Molly Mae: Behind It All

The Liberation

Undercover Party Crasher

January 18th

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 3 episodes)

January 19th

PEACOCK

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

The Perfect Setting

January 20th

HULU

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PEACOCK

Presidential Inauguration

January 21st

NETFLIX

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU

Rurouni Kenshin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Sleep (2023)

PARAMOUNT+

Long Gone Heroes

PRIME VIDEO

Blink Twice

January 22nd

NETFLIX

W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (S1, 10 episodes)

MAX

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

HULU

Whiskey on the Rocks: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+

Isle of MTV: Malta (2024 special)

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (season 3)

January 23rd

NETFLIX

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

HULU

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: Complete Season 1-2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PERSONA5 the Animation: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 4

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Harlem S3

January 24th

NETFLIX

The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)

HULU

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

Arcadian

City of Dreams

PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Section 31 premiere

January 25th

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

January 26th

NETFLIX

You Hurt My Feelings

PARAMOUNT+

Watson

Who’s Your Caddy?

PEACOCK

My Argentine Heart

PRIME VIDEO

Rampage (2018)

January 27th

MAX

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

PEACOCK

Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)

PRIME VIDEO

Tribunal Justice S2

January 28th

NETFLIX

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)

HULU

Paradise: Series Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 29 Premiere

Humane (2024)

PARAMOUNT+

Killshot

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

PEACOCK

A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)

January 29th

NETFLIX

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Two-Episode Premiere

Foods that Built America (S5, 12 episodes)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (S1, 8 episodes)

Pirates: Behind the Legends (S1, 8 episodes)

MAX

The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

The Tiny Chef Show (season 2)

The Land

January 30th

NETFLIX

Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

MAX

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)

HULU

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 5

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

You’re Cordially Invited

January 31st

NETFLIX

Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)

The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)

HULU

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 1

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Take Cover (2024)

PARAMOUNT+

NCIS: Sydney (season 2)

A Murder in the Park

Good Kill

Manglehorn

The D Train

The Seven Five

PRIME VIDEO

Breach

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Knocked Up (Unrated)

Scarface