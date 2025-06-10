Jason Isaacs Shares Perfect Reaction to Harry Potter Reboot’s New Lucius Malfoy Actor

Jason Isaacs publicly endorsed his successor in the Harry Potter franchise on Monday. The actor played Lucius Malfoy in the movie adaptations of these books, and this week, HBO announced that Johnny Flynn will take on the role in the new TV series version. It just so happens that Isaacs and Flynn have worked together before, and Isaacs only had great things to say about his colleague. He managed to couch his praise in self-deprecating jokes, but it’s clear he is genuinely excited to see Flynn land this major role, and reinterpret the character he played for nearly a decade.

“A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too,” Isaacs quipped. “Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…”

Isaacs and Flynn worked together on the 2021 movie Operation Mincemeat, so we know Isaacs’ endorsement is based on real experience. Warner Bros. announced Flynn’s casting on Monday, along with several other new stars for the Harry Potter series — Bel Powley as Aunt Petunia, Daniel Rigby as Uncle Vernon Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge. The series also found several new child stars — Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.

Isaacs has fielded many interview questions about the Harry Potter remake in recent months, including the question of who will play Lucius. The most specific answer he gave was “Meryl Streep,” though it’s hard to tell how serious he was. In that same interview, he said he “wouldn’t have any advice at all” for the next actor to play Lucius, adding, “Why would I bother? I know some of the people they’re casting already. They’re brilliant actors. It’s going to be fantastic, and the last thing they need is advice from some old fart like me.”

Isaacs has been busy with press tours a lot this year, first promoting his role in The White Lotus Season 3, then his new movie The Salt Path. Through all these interviews, he has happily discussed Harry Potter while avoiding the topic of author J.K. Rowling and her campaign against transgender rights. However, he did share his two cents on the issue back in 2022, saying he would not denounce her without having a personal conversation with her first. It’s unclear if he’s had that opportunity in the years since, and many fans are wondering how the stars of the new TV series will navigate that issue.

The Harry Potter remake series is filming now, and is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. The movie adaptations are streaming now on Max.