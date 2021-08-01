Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

✖

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.

"Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago," Mills' post reads. "Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene. There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."

"As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet, and generous," the post continues. "He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was. He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent."

Born in Spokane, Washington in 1961, Pickett got his start in film and television acting with appearances on China Beach, Mr. Belvedere, Dragnet, Perry Mason, and Matlock. He got his big break in the late 1990s when he originated the role of Frank Scanlon on Port Charles. He then went on to play two roles on General Hospital, Lorenzo Alcazar and Detective David Harper. On the film side, he portrayed Russell Stewart in Rumpelstiltskin, and had roles in A Matter of Faith, Abandoned, and A Soldier's Revenge.

Pickett is survived by his wife, Elena, and their three children.

Our thoughts are with Pickett's family, friends, and fans at this time.