Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Sports New Facial Hair in Health & Show Update

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has provided another health update. In addition to revealing that he's "doing well," the host also showed off his quarantine facial hair and teased some fun upcoming throwback episodes of the game show. Trebek has been recording show openings at home for “some very special Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming up in July.” He explained, “For the first time ever, we’re going to open our Jeopardy! faults and look at some of our favorite episodes.” That will include Trebek’s very first show. “Mustache and all,” he joked.

As for his health, Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019 and has been keeping fans updated on his status. “I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good; I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21st.” He concluded that he cannot wait to get back to the studio to record more shows. For now, the plan is to return in September. “Meanwhile, I wish for all of you - stay safe.” You can watch the full video in the tweet below:

Previously, Trebek made it clear that he plans to stay on Jeopardy! "as long as [his] skills have not diminished". However, Trebek recently answered one major question regarding the future of Jeopardy! -- whether or not he will have an influence in who could eventually become his replacement. “It’s not a decision that would be up to me. And I would not make myself available to presenting an opinion,” Trebek told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January. “I would leave it up to the people in charge.”

“[Alex] really has no interest in being involved in that process,” Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman later explained. “We would welcome his opinion, obviously, but he feels like it’s really not up to him. And he has said that for a long time.” Even then, Trebek has spoken several times about who he'd eventually like to see succeed him -- and offered one particular pop culture icon as an option.

“When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman, and she’ll have to be bright, she’ll have to have a good sense of humor…'" Trebek explained. "Uhhhh, let’s see…. Betty White! Betty White is my choice.”

You can currently catch a few seasons of Jeopardy! on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.