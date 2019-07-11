James Holzhauer to Return to Jeopardy!

Last month, James Holzhauer’s epic 32-game winning streak on the popular television game show Jeopardy! came to a stunning end when he was defeated by Chicago area librarian Emma Boettcher when, after both contestants answered the “Final Jeopardy!” question correctly, but Holzhauer’s wager ended up being not quite enough to win another day. However, loss doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Holzhauer. The mega champion is returning to Jeopardy! later this year in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

As noted by CinemaBlend, Holzhauer and other champions from seasons 34 and 35 of Jeopardy! will compete in the Tournament of Champions beginning on Monday, November 4. While Holzhauer may be the best “known” among the champions, he will face off with some other pretty heavy hitters, including Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, and Kyle Jones. There will be 15 competitors appearing in all — including Boettcher who, depending on how the tournament shakes out, could end up going head-to-head with Holzhauer again. If so and fans do get a Holzhauer/Boettcher rematch, it could create a fun new game show rivalry of sorts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for one “rivalry” fans would like to see — Holzhauer go up against another mega champion, Ken Jennings — that’s not likely to happen. Jennings doesn’t appear to be on the competitor list for this fall’s Tournament of Champions, which makes sense as the tournament is made up of winners of the regular episodes of Jeopardy! within seasons 34 and 35. Jennings was not a regular competitor during those seasons, which is actually a little bit of a bummer considering that Holzhauer’s epic run did quite a number on Jennings’ record. While Holzhauer didn’t beat Jennings’ overall record ($2.52 million) he did out gross Jennings’ daily average win — Holzhauer’s daily earnings went as high as $77,000 while Jennings’ was around $33,000. And given the friendly taunting Jennings gave Holzhauer over his eventually loss — the pair joked on Twitter a bit, including Jennings’ sharing a humorous Thanos-themed meme — it would be interesting to see them compete against one another.

As for who will be competing in the tournament, fans can expect to see Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, Kyle Jones, Rob Worman, Alan Dunn, Steven Grade, Eric R. Backes, Anneka Garcia, Lindsey Shultz, Emma Boettcher, Gilbert Collins, Rachel Lundgren, Dhruv Gaur, and Francis Barcomb in addition to Holzhauer.

Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions will kick off on Monday, November 4.