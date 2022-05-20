John Aylward, Known for ER, West Wing, and Yellowstone Roles, Dies at 75

✖

John Aylward, an actor known for his work on projects such as ER, The West Wing, and Yellowstone, has passed away at the age of 75. Aylward reportedly passed overnight on Monday, May 16th in his home in Seattle, according to his wife Mary Fields and his longtime agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs, with Fields saying that the actor had been "in declining health." In a statement to Deadline, Stubbs said, "I was shocked. He was a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being. He was a dream client, a friend and a dream person."

Received a devastating call from Mary Fields, John Aylward's wife.



This kind man and wonderful actor has left us.



Very grateful to have known and worked with you, sir.



RIP pic.twitter.com/D8KpmMQTYL — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) May 18, 2022

Born on November 7, 1946 in Seattle, Washington, Aylward graduated from the Professional Actor's Training Program at the University of Washington in 1970. Just a few years later, he would go on to found Seattle's Empty Space Theatre, and became a company member of the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Aylward's onscreen career went on to last for over four decades, beginning with the 1988 film Seven Hours to Judgment. Ultimately, his theatre performances led to him being cast as Dr. Donald Anspaugh in ER, with the show's co-producer Carol Flynt offering him an audition after he appeared in an award-winning production of Psychopathia Sexualis. Aylward would go on to play Anspaugh over more than 70 episodes over the course of twelve years. His other best-known role was as Barry Goodwin, the former chairman of the DNC, in NBC's The West Wing.

Aylward's other onscreen television roles included 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, Everwood, The Practice, Judging Amy, Boston Legal, Alias, Without a Trace, Brothers & Sisters, Shameless, and Yellowstone. On the film side, his work included The Crazies, Water for Elephants, and A Million Ways to Die in the West. His final onscreen role was as Father Edward Devine in 2020's The Way Back.

Aylward is also known to video game fans for voicing Dr. Arne Magnusson in Half-Life 2: Episode Two.

According to The Seattle Times, Aylward is survived by his wife, a brother and a sister, and nieces and nephews. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Our thoughts are with Aylward's family, friends, and fans at this time.