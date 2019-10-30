Celebrities Mourn the Sudden Death of Beloved Comedian John Witherspoon

The devastating news broke early Wednesday morning that beloved comedian John Witherspoon had passed away at the age of 77. Most know Witherspoon’s name but, if you don’t, you almost certainly know his face and voice. He’s most well-known for playing John “Pops” Williams on The Wayans Bros. and Craig’s father Mr. Jones in the Friday movies. He also spent years voicing Granddad on The Boondocks. John Witherspoon was a comedy legend and a lovable father figure in so many lives, so it came as no surprise when social media was flooded with touching messages about the actor following his death.
As soon as the news of Witherspoon’s passing was made public, he instantly began trending online. A large reason for the trend was the massive amount of actors and comedians taking to Twitter with their memories of Witherspoon.
Ice Cub (who played his son in Friday), Arsenio Hall, David Alan Grier, Marlon Wayans, and more were incredibly vocal about their love for John Witherspoon on Wednesday, and the fond memories will likely continue being shared throughout the rest of the day.
Here are just a few of the notable names honoring the life of the one and only John Witherspoon:
Ice Cube
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
Regina King
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF— Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019
Chance the Rapper
God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019
Arsenio Hall
🎤 This day began with such joy.— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019
And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ
Judd Apatow
Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed. https://t.co/sctMZc2O0k— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 30, 2019
David Alan Grier
RIP my brother. You will be missed. Mannnnnnn this is a hard one. 🙏🏾John Witherspoon, Beloved ‘Friday’ and ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/iUzyjCI4U1— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 30, 2019
Marsha Warfield
I’m so sorry to hear this.— Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) October 30, 2019
To me, Spoon was a friend, a brother, a funny, talented comedian and a good man.
He was the first comedian I met when I got to Los Angeles, and he never… https://t.co/aZ3im7HGwr
Vivica A. Fox
SOO SAD HEARING THAT #JohnWitherspoon HAS PASSED AWAY! PRAYERS UP TO HIS FAMILY! #RESTINPARADISE #RESTINPOWER #GONETOSOON #ClASSIC 🙇🏾♀️🙇🏾♀️❤🖤😭 https://t.co/IHBJp2ceVe— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) October 30, 2019
Jackee Harry
I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base – a comedy legend we’ll never forget. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019
Marlon Wayans
View this post on Instagram
I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys 🔑 “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already…. hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops