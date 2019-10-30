Celebrities Mourn the Sudden Death of Beloved Comedian John Witherspoon

The devastating news broke early Wednesday morning that beloved comedian John Witherspoon had passed away at the age of 77. Most know Witherspoon’s name but, if you don’t, you almost certainly know his face and voice. He’s most well-known for playing John “Pops” Williams on The Wayans Bros. and Craig’s father Mr. Jones in the Friday movies. He also spent years voicing Granddad on The Boondocks. John Witherspoon was a comedy legend and a lovable father figure in so many lives, so it came as no surprise when social media was flooded with touching messages about the actor following his death.

As soon as the news of Witherspoon’s passing was made public, he instantly began trending online. A large reason for the trend was the massive amount of actors and comedians taking to Twitter with their memories of Witherspoon.

Ice Cub (who played his son in Friday), Arsenio Hall, David Alan Grier, Marlon Wayans, and more were incredibly vocal about their love for John Witherspoon on Wednesday, and the fond memories will likely continue being shared throughout the rest of the day.

Here are just a few of the notable names honoring the life of the one and only John Witherspoon:

Ice Cube

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

Regina King

My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019

Chance the Rapper

God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019

Arsenio Hall

🎤 This day began with such joy.

And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. 🌹 RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019

Judd Apatow

Pure funny. Hilarious and always kind. John Witherspoon will be missed. https://t.co/sctMZc2O0k — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 30, 2019

David Alan Grier

RIP my brother. You will be missed. Mannnnnnn this is a hard one. 🙏🏾John Witherspoon, Beloved ‘Friday’ and ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Star, Dead at 77 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/iUzyjCI4U1 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 30, 2019

Marsha Warfield

I’m so sorry to hear this.

To me, Spoon was a friend, a brother, a funny, talented comedian and a good man.

He was the first comedian I met when I got to Los Angeles, and he never… https://t.co/aZ3im7HGwr — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) October 30, 2019

Vivica A. Fox

Jackee Harry

I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base – a comedy legend we’ll never forget. 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019

Marlon Wayans