Katy Keene: “Mama Said” Synopsis Teases Another Riverdale Cameo

We’re a few weeks into the freshman run of Katy Keene, The CW‘s first official spinoff set in the Riverdale universe. The aspirational series follows Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) and her new friends as they chase their dreams in New York City, and it sounds like a familiar face could soon join that fray. The CW has released an official synopsis for “Chapter Six: Mama Said”, which seems to hint at the return of Josie’s mom and the former mayor of Riverdale, Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens). You can check it out below.

“ROYAL TREATMENT – With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to move on from KO (Zane Holtz), she once again throws herself into her work, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her clients. Pepper (Julia Chan) is confronted about what she is up to but is surprised about the proposal she receives instead. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) learns he might be losing his coveted performance spot at Molly’s Crisis to the winner of a drag queen pageant, so Jorge decides to enter Ginger and is surprised by his mother’s reaction.

Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is nervous about her mother coming to town to hear her EP release and of course meeting Alexander (Lucien Laviscount).

Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Charles Randolph Wright directed the episode written by Davia Carter.”

Katy Keene – which is set several years after the murder-filled events of Riverdale – has already shown viewers a completely new side of Josie’s world, something that she was very excited to bring to life.

“I always thought, since I was going to be an actress and I look so young, that ‘Yay, I get to play young forever.’ Then I realized when I got to that point that I don’t really know what 16-year-olds are really that pressed about,” Murray told ComicBook.com last year. “But playing Josie in her twenties is something I can relate to, especially her trying to succeed in New York. It’s her first time there, she comes from a small town, close to my background, so it’s more relatable.”

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Six: Mama Said” will air on March 12th.