Bernadette Peters Comes to Katy Keene in New Photos

In just a matter of days, The CW‘s next series is set to premiere, when Katy Keene makes its triumphant debut. The Riverdale spinoff is set to bring a musical and ambitious take on chasing your dreams in New York City, and it will be enlisting a pretty major Broadway alum – Bernadette Peters – to do so. On Thursday, The CW released a huge batch of photos for “Chapter Three: What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”, the third episode of the show’s debut season. The photos showcase the arrival of Peters as Ms. Freesia, a mother figure to Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) who is described as Pepper’s “eccentrically elegant surrogate mother and mentor”, who taught the young woman “the art of the con”. A wealthy Upper East sider who secured her luxurious lifestyle through cunning means, Fressia actively helps Pepper form and maintain her fabulous image.

In addition to Pepper, the show will follow the stories of Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), and Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), as they chase their dreams in New York City. The cast also includes Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Katerine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene earlier this year. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

