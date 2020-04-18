Katy Keene: It’s the Fashion Event of the Year in “Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?”

The CW has released photos for “Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?”, the upcoming episode of Katy Keene set to air on Thursday, April 30th. The episode will see Katy trying to deal with the demands of her various roles on her way to becoming a famous and influential fashion designer, something that culminates in the fashion event of the year of sorts in the Katy Keene world — the “Meta Gala”. But it won’t just be Katy trying to make her mark on the event. Photos from the episode show that Pepper and Josie both have a splash to make as well.

The episode will center around the “Meta Gala” which seems like it will be an important event not just for Katy, but for Pepper (Julia Chan) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) as well as Pepper uses the event to promote Josie as well as the Pepper Plant while Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) continues to deal with his own identity, but finds out something about his parents that may prove interesting. There’s also the matter of KO (Zane Holt) who may unintentionally cause trouble for Katy. The episode is directed by Back to the Future Star Lea Thompson. You can check out the full synopsis for yourself below and read on for photos from the episode.

HIDING YOUR FEELINGS – With the pressure of the Meta Gala, Katy (Lucy Hale) is being pulled between her new roles. Pushing through everything, Katy takes a designing risk for the Meta Gala that she hopes pays off and top everything off, Katy hears back from Parsons. Pepper (Julia Chan) goes head to head with her foe by making a splash at the Meta Gala to help promote Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats and The Pepper Plant, but all might end badly when her foe gets to Alex. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) decides to figure himself out, but her learns some surprising information about his parents. Meanwhile, KO (Zane Holtz) asks for Katy’s help and KO finds himself sticking up for Katy, which could put her job in jeopardy. Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Sara Saedi.

Katy Keene airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?” is set to air on April 30th. Every episode of Katy Keene will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.

