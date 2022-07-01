Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and we didn't really know each other. I'd only kind of met him at like stop lights in LA when they're like, 'Oh there's Keanu.' And so we'd pull up and be like, 'Hey, Keanu,'" Reedus recently told Leo Edit. "I didn't really know him, but I've been talking to him about doing the show for a couple of years. The last time I was trying to get him to do the show, he was on location and I was on location. I think I was calling him from Japan, and every time I called him he could barely hear me, or I could barely hear him, and I'd be like, 'I'll try you tomorrow, I'll try you tomorrow!'"

Reedus continued, "And then we'd hang up, and then the next day, 'I can't hear you! I'll try you tomorrow!' That happened three times and then finally I was like, 'It's not meant to be. I'll try it next year.' I thought, if the universe doesn't want this to happen, it's not happening, so let's try again next year. And this year it worked. The phone line went through."

AMC Networks has yet to announce Reedus' Ride companions for Season 6, but the actor was recently spotted filming with famed Jackass and Jackass Forever daredevil/stuntman Johnny Knoxville in Italy.

Norman at Ottodrom Custom Cycles shop in Rome, Italy. Looks like Johnny Knoxville might be a guest on “Ride with Norman Reedus”

Credit: @/ottodrom on Instagram pic.twitter.com/hWBwdS4zFU — Believe In Reedus (@believeinreedus) June 22, 2022

Past episodes featured such guests as Easy Rider actor Peter Fonda, Reedus' Boondocks Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flannery, comedian Dave Chapelle, This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, and Avengers: Endgame and Outer Range star Josh Brolin. Several of Reedus' Walking Dead co-stars have joined him for his travels, including Melissa McBride, Michael Rooker, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Steven Yeun, Austin Amelio, Ryan Hurst, and Andrew Lincoln.

Ride With Norman Reedus follows the Walking Dead star as he hits the open road to explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature, and local activities in the United States and around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion as they journey across an unknown terrain and experience the culture surrounding them — with plenty of time for unplanned detours and tire changes.

AMC Networks has not announced a premiere date for Ride Season 6. Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead, airing later this year on AMC, and an untitled solo spinoff series premiering in 2023.

