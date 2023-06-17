Ken Goldin Reveals Cut Scenes From King of Collectibles Season 1

Netflix subscribers that already watched King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch may already be clamoring for more episodes. King of Collectibles premiered in April with six episodes, revealing the hustle and bustle of the staff of Goldin Auctions, and its founder Ken Goldin. The series would show off their daily routine operating in the rare and valuable collectible markets, and as you can imagine they shot more scenes than ended up making it into the series. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Ken Goldin opened up to us about the scenes that you didn't see in the show's first season.

"We filmed a scene with Nerdy Girl. That was cut, that was cut out, dropped on the editing room floor. We shot enough basically to do 10 episodes and then they cut it down to whatever, six. I don't know why they chose what they chose. Maybe they didn't like the lighting of a certain (scene), maybe they didn't like who we were dealing with, you know, maybe they thought it didn't fit in the timeline, but who knows what they cut? We did film a group of comics with, with her and we also had, I found somebody, a Detective Comics #27 which I filmed when they were looking for it. I found it for them and that was cut."

Luckily for fans that are eager to see more, Goldin is certain that a new season is happening. He adds, "I would say there's over a 90% chance that there is a season two. I hear that there's over a 90% chance it will be more episodes than six in season two. And assuming there is a season two, there is 100% chance that there will be comic books and comic book collectibles; both artwork as well as perhaps interesting items like the Superman costume. Um, who knows? Maybe we run across, um, you know, Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man worn mask or something. We never know what we find."

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is now streaming its first season on Netflix.