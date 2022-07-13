Killing Eve's Final Season Earns Two Emmy Nominations, Both for Best Actress

Killing Eve ended its run earlier this year and while the series finale of the fan favorite series may not have been one to celebrate, Tuesday's Emmy nominations certainly were. Killing Eve garnered two nominations in this year's crop — and both of them for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Series stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were both nominated in the category. They are up against Ozark's Laura Linney, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon, and Euphoria's Zendaya.

On some level, Comer and Oh both being nominated in the category isn't exactly a surprise. They were both nominated in the category in both 2019 and 2020 with Comer winning in 2019. Oh was nominated in the category by herself in 2018. However, while fans were excited to see both Oh and Comer nominated, how Killing Eve ended remains controversial among fans. After four seasons of Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer) having a number of violent and sexual entanglements, the finale saw them connecting romantically as their goals aligned but there was no positive ending for the pair. Villanelle was unexpectedly shot and killed, the credits for the series rolling just moments after her death. It's an ending that is quite different from the books — and even drew ire from the creator of those books, Luke Jennings.

"The Season 4 ending was a bowing to convention. A punishing of Villanelle and Eve for the bloody, erotically impelled chaos they have caused," Jennings wrote. "A truly subversive storyline would have defied the trope which sees same-sex lovers in TV dramas permitted only the most fleeting of relationships before one of them is killed off (Lexa's death in The 100, immediately after sleeping with her female love interest for the first time, is another example). How much more darkly satisfying, and true to Killing Eve's original spirit, for the couple to walk off into the sunset together? Spoiler alert, but that's how it seemed to me when writing the books."

While the ending of Killing Eve may have been disappointing, AMC is currently developing a spinoff of the critically acclaimed series.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on September 12th on NBC.