SYFY’s Killjoys Final Season Teaser Previews the End of the Galaxy

Killjoys is preparing to enter its final chapter, but it’s safe to say that it won’t be going down without a fight. The fan-favorite SYFY/Space series recently released a brief teaser for their upcoming fifth and final season, which you can check out above. The teaser hints at what’s in store for Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), Johnny (Aaron Ashmore), D’avin (Luke MacFarlane), and Aneela (also Hannah John-Kamen), as the fate of the show’s universe appears to be pretty doomed.

The series follows Dutch, Johnny, and D’avin as a trio of intergalactic bounty hunters, whose pasts come back to haunt them in some unexpected ways. Since it’s 2015 debut, Killjoys has taken its fans on some pretty wild rides — and forged a pretty great legacy in the process.

“I always have this fantasy that people are going to come back and revisit it in a way where it can get credit for the sort of intelligence that it has.” MacFarlane told ComicBook.com last year. “I know that our fans certainly recognize that. But I think for people that aren’t necessarily avid sci-fi viewers, [they end up] not seeing the sort of hidden depth of the show. So in the future, I hope a wider audience kind of appreciates it’s intelligence. And, of course, you know I want people to dress up like me and go to Comic-Con.”

And although fans might be heartbroken by the notion of Killjoys nearing its end, MacFarlane has hinted that the show will try its hardest to deliver an epic conclusion.

“It’s like a dream.” MacFarlane continued. “I think I have been a regular on five shows now, and this is the first time I’ve ever had the privilege of getting to exit on our own. So it’s a privilege, not just within the science fiction genre, but in all TV genre. So it’s a total privilege. [It’s] also a kind of burden and responsibility, I feel, to the writers and producers and, I guess, us as actors. Because not only do you get to kind of have that, like “Aww, man! Now they’ve finished it!” We get the, “All right, let’s interrogate how they actually finished it.” So people get an opinion as to whether or not we’re successful or not. Which often people don’t even get that opportunity to have an opinion. So I’m super excited. I really hope, I’m 99-percent confident even, that we can end it on a satisfying note for everybody.”

What do you think of the first look at Killjoys‘ final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The fifth and final season of Killjoys will premiere on July 19th on SYFY and Space. The first three seasons of the show are currently available to stream exclusively on VRV, with Season 4 debuting on the platform on Wednesday, June 19th, at 10AM PST.