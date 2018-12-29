‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Sneak Peek Scene Released

Kim Possible is back in action in a sneak peek at Disney’s live-action take on the animated series.

The clip shows Kim (Sadie Stanley) running for the school bus, but still finding time to stop a baby stroller from rolling away from the child’s mother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the clip in full above.

Kim Possible is the live-action film based on the animated series created by Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle. Schooley and McCorkle wrote the film’s script with Josh Cagan. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky direct.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Everyday teen hero Kim Possible (Sadie Stanley) and her best friend Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone) embark on their freshman year of high school, all while saving the world from evil villains. While Kim and Ron have always been one step ahead of their opponents, navigating the social hierarchy of high school is more challenging than the action-heroes ever imagined. With Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega) lurking in the wings, Kim must rely on her family and friends on Team Possible—Ron, tech-genius Wade (Issac Ryan Brown), new friend Athena (Ciara Wilson), and Rufus, a Naked mole-rat—to stop these super villains!

“Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” said Judy Taylor, senior vice president of casting and talent relations for Disney Channel following the first casting announcement for the film. “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life.”

Disney already released the first look at Stashwick as Drakken as Ortega as Shego.

“Shego is one of the funniest characters from the original show, but she’s also incredibly tough,” Stein said. “We had to find someone who could be hilarious and pull off the eye rolls and nail filing that Shego’s known for, while still being physically threatening. Todd’s really tall. [In casting], Taylor was the only one who could push him around with just her presence.”

Patton Oswalt plays Professor Dementor in the film, the villain he voiced in the animated series. Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced Kim in the animated series, will have a cameo appearance.

Are you excited about the Kim Possible live-action movie? Let us know in the comments!

The Kim Possible live-action movie premieres on Disney Channel on February 15, 2019.