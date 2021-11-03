Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found Movie in the Works From Disney

Disney has officially found its latest young adult franchise. On Tuesday, it was announced that the middle-grade books Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found and Kingston and the Echoes of Magic have been optioned by Disney Branded Television. An original movie based on the first book is also in the works, with Sneakerella and The School for Good and Evil‘s Jane Startz executive producing. Co-executive producers will also include the book’s authors, Craig S. Phillips, Harold Hayes Jr., and Theo Gangi. The books were initially published in February and October of this year by Penguin Random House.

In Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found, Kingston has just moved from the suburbs back to Echo City, Brooklyn-the last place his father was seen alive. Kingston’s father was one of the world’s greatest magicians until one trick went wrong, and he disappeared, somehow taking all of Echo City’s magic with him. When Kingston finds a magic box his father left behind as a clue, Kingston knows there’s more to his father’s disappearance than meets the eye. He’ll have to keep it a secret until he can restore magic to Echo City. With his cousin Veronica and childhood friend Too Tall Eddie, Kingston works to solve the clues, but one wrong move and his father might not be the only one who goes missing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are thrilled to partner with Craig, Harold and Theo and bring their heartfelt story of wonder and mystery to our audience,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statemet. “Set against the backdrop of true magical history, this is an inspiring adventure of extraordinary moments happening in everyday situations.”

“‘Kingston’ is an adventure that is epic and intimate, set in a world that is both mysterious and familiar – with a story and characters our audience can relate to and be awed by,” Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, added. “The adventure, emotion and authenticity in these books align with our mission to tell stories that not only engage and entertain but remind us that there is magic all around us, even in the most unexpected places.”

What do you think of the Kingston book series being optioned by Disney? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!