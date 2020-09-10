Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Returns to Netflix for Third and Final Season

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation today announced that the animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts will return for a 10-episode third, and final, season on October 12th. The show, which focuses on a young girl named Kipo as she emerges from her underground burrow and explores a fantastical post-apocalyptic world, first premiered on the streaming platform earlier this year. All total, it will have come and gone from the service in less than a year with 30 episodes total.

Thanks to the sometimes-lengthy production times for animated shows, it is a little unclear whether this is technically a cancellation or simply the conclusion of what was planned. Creator Rad Sechrist has noted that he'd be down for some Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts films after this, and it certainly seems like three seasons was all that was ever on the docket. Whatever the case may be, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts officially reaches its conclusion in less than a month.

The burrow girl returns. New wondrous adventures are ahead when Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts premieres on @Netflix on October 12! #DreamWorksKipo #KipoAndTheAgeOfWonderbeasts pic.twitter.com/RCX3p1AuB2 — DRMWRX (@DRMWRX) September 10, 2020

Here is how Netflix and DreamWorks Animation officially describe the upcoming final season:

"After dethroning Scarlemagne, Kipo and the Brunch Bunch face a more daunting foe: Dr. Emilia, who plots to eliminate mutekind to make the surface 'safe' for humans. But Kipo has an optimistic vision of a world where mutes and humans get along with each other. To achieve that dream, she must lean on her friends and rise to a role she may not be ready for."

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation also released a new poster for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3, which you can check out below:

(Photo: Netflix/DreamWorks Animation)

You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts right here.

What do you think of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts getting a third and final season next month? Are you bummed to see the series conclude at Netflix? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!