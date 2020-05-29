Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix's animated series have inspired and charmed audiences of all ages -- and it looks like the latest season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is no exception! DreamWorks recently debuted a brand-new trailer for the show's second season, which hints at the kind of magical, whimsical adventure that the post-apocalyptic series has in store. The trailer teases the latest installments in the journey of Kipo (Karen Fukuhara), who has embarked on a mission to find Scarlemange and free her people from his mind control.

After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable.

Following the season one finale, all is not well on the surface. With the burrow people under Scarlemagne’s mind control and her father his prisoner, Kipo must quickly learn to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save them. As she and her friends split up on a dangerous rescue mission, Kipo’s journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew.

Joining Fukuhara in the series are Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) as “Wolf,” a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface; Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as the happy-go-lucky “Benson;” Deon Cole (black-ish) as “Dave,” a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the adorable mutant pig “Mandu”. Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2) returns as Kipo’s father “Lio Oak;” Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry “Scarlemagne;” Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as mod frog “Jamack;” and Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat “Molly Yarnchopper.” Amy Landecker (Transparent) joins as the mysterious “Dr. Emilia.”

The first season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts debuted in January of this year, and was met with a pretty warm response from animation fans.

"My pitch was, it's like The Walking Dead but instead of zombies, everything trying to kill you is adorable," executive producer Radford Sechrist said of the series in a 2019 interview.

Season 2 of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts will debut worldwide on Netflix on June 12th.

