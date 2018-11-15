Exclusive: Meet the Foe of ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny’

DreamWorks Animation Television and Amazon Prime have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, their newest original animated series.

Jindiao (Steve Blum) attempting to open the cave that holds the chi of the Four Constellations. After a few overly dramatic attempts, Jindiao ultimately succeeds in his task as his minions watch on.

The Paws of Destiny is just the latest entry in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and it seeks to bring the world of the films to a new generation. Set after the events of 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3, The Paws of Destiny follows the adventures of four energetic panda kids: Nu Hai, Bao, Jing, and Fan Tong. When the friends stumble upon a mystical cave beneath Panda Village, they have no idea they’re about to absorb the chi, or energy, of ancient kung fu warriors known as the Four Constellations. Now it’s up to them to save the world from an evil force — but first, Master Po must teach them how to use their newfound powers.

Based on traditional Chinese astronomy, the Four Constellations — Blue Dragon, Black Tortoise, White Tiger, and Red Phoenix — are said to have been the first warriors to achieve total mastery of chi. A few millennia ago, the masters used their powers to defeat their corrupt teacher, Jindiao. Worried their good chi couldn’t exist without a powerful dark chi to balance it out, the masters then sealed themselves into an underground temple to keep the world safe. Little did they know that Jindiao lives, albeit in the new body of a vulture. If Jindiao can absorb the Four Constellations’ chi and restore himself to his true form, the world will be in grave danger.

Mick Wingert (Avengers Assemble, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween) stars in the series as Po, reprising his role from the previous Kung Fu Panda TV series Legends of Awesomeness. Kung Fu Panda 3 fan-favorite Mei Mei also appears in the series, and is voiced by This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz. Haley Tju, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Gunnar Sizemore, and Makana Say voice the four young pandas.

The first season of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny will debut on Friday, November 16th, only on Amazon Prime.