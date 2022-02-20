Kung Fu Season 2 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Year of the Tiger: Part 1”, the Season 2 premiere of Kung Fu. The episode debuts on Wednesday, March 9th. The first season of Kung Fu concluded with Nicky (Olivia Liang) defeating Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) and releasing Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself, but in Season 2, Nicky will face a new challenge: her long-lost cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao). On top of that, the premiere synopsis reveals that while Nicky may be feeling more settled in her life, a break-in at the Shen residence changes everything. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

FAMILY MATTERS — With the Lunar New Year around the corner, a more confident and grounded Nicky (Olivia Liang) finds herself in a great place in her relationship with Henry (Eddie Liu) and with her family. However, when a break-in at the Shen residence leaves her shaken, Nicky, with the help of Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), begins to suspect that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) may be involved. Elsewhere, as Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) prepare for the New Year at Harmony Dumplings, Althea (Shannon Dang) begins to question whether she made the right decision re-entering the workforce. Finally, an unexpected visitor at the Shen’s New Year’s Eve dinner rocks the family to their core. Jon Prasida, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai, and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#201). Original airdate 3/9/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In addition to Yao, Season 2 of Kung Fu will feature some other new cast members. JP Tadena has joined as Sebastian, the new chef at Harmony Dumplings and Annie Q as Juliette Tan, the daughter of Russell Tan. Additionally, Chapman has been upped to series regular for Season 2, pretty much ensuring that we’ll be seeing more of Zhilan despite her having been arrested at the end of Season 1.

You can check out the official series synopsis for Kung Fu below.

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea’s fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

Kung Fu returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, March 9th at 9/8c on The CW.