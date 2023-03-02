Lanterns: Glen Powell Suits Up as the Green Lantern Hal Jordan In New Fan Art

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their first few projects on their DC Universe slate and it was filled with some very interesting choices. Among the slate was Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Booster Gold and a Green Lantern Corps series titled, Lanterns. Lanterns will feature both Hal Jordan and John Stewart and have a True Detective style tone. Fans have some ideas for who could play both characters, with Glen Powell a favorite to play Hal Jordan. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that imagines what Powell could look like as Hal Jordan. In the fan art, the Top Gun: Maverick star gets an awesome Green Lantern costume that would transition well into live-action. While there aren't any actors in contention for the upcoming Lanterns series, Powell is a brilliant choice for the role.

You can check out the fan art below!

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

