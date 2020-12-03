Law & Order: SVU Reunion With Chris Meloni Teased

✖

Law & Order: SVU fans lost their minds when it was revealed that Chris Meloni would be returning to the series for a long-awaited reunion between Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, and Hargitay recently gave fans their biggest tease of the upcoming reunion yet. Hargitay took to Instagram to share a picture of a virtual table read, and if you look at the image, you will see that Meloni is on the video. Hargitay posted the image with the caption "Well...that happened…,” and while we're not sure what episode this will happen in, we do know it is slated for the upcoming 22nd season, so feel free to lose your minds a bit now (via ET).

The table read didn't just include the cast, however, and executive producer Warren Leight shared another image of the Zoom call with a recap of who all was there, though there was also excitement for Hargitay and Elliot being together once more here too.

"Scattered around this @NBCSVU zoom screen grab:

our fantastic west coast editors,

our incomparable @SVUWritersRoom,

our insanely adroit #SVU22 squad,

New York's hardest working producing team,

and the guy who started it all (top row, middle)

Oh, and @Mariska and @Chris_Meloni"

Meloni will be returning to the Law & Order universe not just in SVU but also in a new spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime. The series had to be delayed in its production start due to the pandemic and changes in staff, so it will hit in the Spring of 2021. Still, it seems that won't stop his reunion on SVU, and while fans are eager to see Elliot and Olivia reunite, they aren't the only ones we're excited to see back on the same show.

Meloni was on SVU for 12 years, and during that time we saw Elliot solve plenty of cases alongside Ice-T's Fin Tutuola. Fin is still at the precinct, so this will be a reunion for those two characters as well, and Ice-T already said they have the crossover episode written and ready to go for when the spin-off is set in place.

“As soon as his show starts, we’ve already got a crossover episode written,” Ice-T told ET. “I can’t wait to see Chris again. It’s always a treat when [anyone] comes back every time… It’s a family.”

Are you excited for Eillot's return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order: SVU with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!