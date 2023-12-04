Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers

Last episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Bass found himself face to face with a surprising figure from his past, none other than Esau Pierce, the man who killed young Curtis back in May 1865. Pierce is now a Texas Ranger and Bass had to hand over a Black prisoner to Pierce, something that didn't necessarily sit well with him. This week, things get even more uncomfortable as Bass makes a crucial connection between Pierce and a chilling story that may call quite a few things into question for the lawman. Here's what happened in "Part 6."

Warning: spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 6" beyond this point.

What Happened in Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 6"?

Bass has to spend time with Pierce as he hands over his prisoner, Jackson Cole and while Bass would like Jackson to get a fair trial, Pierce won't promise it and says that he will get what "he deserves" instead. Bass has to let Pierce take custody of the prisoner and he leaves. Later, Bass and Billy stop at Sara Jumper's place, but things are off. Bass discovers the house is empty.

Back home, Sally meets with Arthur. Arthur says he needs to leave town as soon as possible after the fight he and Sally were in with the white boys when they were attacked after the fair. Arthur asks her to leave with him, but Sally declines saying that a Reeves doesn't run. Arthur says he will wait for her in Paris and write her a poem every day until they're together again.

Back out on the trail, Billy and Bass ride into Checotah where tensions are high. Bass goes to the bar and Billy ends up meeting up with the prostitute he's in love with, Calista. He flirts with her and gives her a book and they go off together to bed. He asks her to marry him, but she say she can't afford the ring. Bass, however, gets into a bit of an altercation of sorts with another man at the bar and it turns out the other man is Texas Ranger Braxton Sawyer (Brian Van Holt). Sawyer is pleased to meet Bass, but Bass confesses that he's struggling with the badge. After a few more drinks, Bass goes outside and finds him surrounded by Webb's people and ends up in a fight, outnumbered. Billy hears things from Calista's bed, and quickly heads down to help. Billy arrives in time to save Bass from the gang who is basically playing Russian roulette with Bass. The gang flees and Bass — still a little drunk — and Billy pursue. Eventually, they catch the gang, including leader Dora.

At the Reeves farm, Jennie welcomes Esme and Edwin into the home and she and Esme catch up. Outside, Sally spots one of the white boys from the fight out by the trees. She tells them she's not scared of them, then takes her little brother and goes inside. Bass returns home by dinner and right away, Bass doesn't really care for Edwin, who talks about the situation Black people find themselves in. Bass admits he's seen a lot of what Edwin is talking about, but things take a turn when Edwin starts talking about how more people should be able to be successful like Bass has been. The discussion of Edwin's idea about Black towns and states comes up and Bass has questions about where the native people will go if Edwin takes over their lands and says that his own job is to protect all people. Edwin insults Bass by suggesting he's just serving another master and Bass points out that Edwin didn't experience the same things that he and many other Black people have.

Jennie eventually figures out that Edwin wants to use Bass as a poster child for his crusade and puts a stop to Edwin's plans. Edwin apologies and he and Esme leave. Later, Bass goes to talk to Sally and apologize for missing the carnival and then also goes to apologize to Jennie for being away, but she's worried about him as he comes home less himself every time he returns. The next day, Bass gets his paycheck only to find it's short. He finds out that Pierce killed Jackson Cole but claimed that he was turned into him already dead. It's also revealed that the only thing that Pierce turned in in Fort Worth was Jackson's boots — not his body.

It's the revelation about the boots that makes Bass realize, horribly, that Pierce might be Mister Sundown, the man from the prisoner Ramsey's chilling song and tales who is making Black men disappear. Bass confronts Ramsey about it, and Ramsey sings more of his song, including the line "no peace to be found when the sun goes down". Ramsey is taken to be hung for his crimes and Bass is right there. Right before his sentence is carried out, Ramsey yells to Bass that Mister Sundown is "cinco peso" — and Bass realize he means Mister Sundown is a Texas Ranger, just like Pierce.

