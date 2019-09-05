Legacies: New Season 2 Photo Released

The CW’s Legacies ended with a massive change in status quo. Hope Mikaelson, the series’ central character, sacrificed herself to prevent the catastrophic big bad Malivore from being released back into the world. It was a selfless act, one with the consequence that Hope would be erased from the memories of everyone who knew her as though she didn’t exist. When the series returns this fall, Hope may not necessarily be in the picture, but a new vampire will be and now, in a new photo shared by TV Line, fans are getting their first look.

The photo features the new “old” vampire Sebastian, played by Thomas Doherty and while the specific setting of the photo isn’t clear Sebastian’s style of dress certainly indicates that he is, indeed, an “old” vampire. Showrunner Julie Plec explained earlier this year that the character would hail from, perhaps, the 15th century.

“We’re really excited about a new character that we’re introducing,” Plec said. “We really want to bring an old, old, old-world vampire. We made the rule for our school that the vampires who go to our school actually need to be teenagers… not hundreds of years [old] because then you get into some creepy math. But we want to introduce a vampire who kind of got desiccated when he was 17 in maybe the 15th century and now wakes up in the 21st century and realizes that all the rules of being a vampire have changed and that he does not fit into this very modern world.”

In addition to the look at Sebastian, we also got a bit of an idea of some of the darker forces coming into play in Season 2. Plec explained that a new darkness will emerge early on and serve as a mystery heading towards midseason.

“There’s a hint of a [dark] new force at the beginning of the season, and the mystery of who that new force is takes us all the way into our midseason cliffhanger,” Plec said.

For fans, there may be some home that this mysterious dark force ends up being, well Hope. Actress Danielle Rose Russell has previously expressed her desire to delve into the character’s dark side in Season 2.

“I think that Season 2 will definitely explore Hope’s absence in this world and the impact that she does have,” Russell said. “I’d really love to explore her darker side a bit after jumping into Malivore. I’m sure it’s taken some sort of effect on her mental psyche.”

Legacies returns Thursday, October 10 at 9/8c. on The CW.