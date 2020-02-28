Legacies Goes Film Noir in “There’s a Place Where the Lost Things Go” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “There’s a Place Where Lost Things Go”, the fourteenth episode of Legacies‘ sophomore season. The photos showcase that the series will be transporting its characters into a film noir setting, as a way to help the kids of the Salvatore school deal with their recent trauma. If the photos are any indication, you can expect some genuinely stylish outfits from the show’s ensemble, as well as a fair amount of drama.

You can check out the official synopsis for “There’s a Place Where Lost Things Go” below!

“CRACKING THE CASE — In order to deal with their recent trauma, Emma (guest star Karen David) suggests the students participate in a group simulation that transports them to a film noir world. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) quickly learn they must confront their conflicts head-on or risk facing the game’s catastrophic consequences.

Matthew Davis also stars. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “There’s A Place Where the Lost Things Go” airs March 12.

