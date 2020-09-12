Legends of Tomorrow Casts Lisseth Chavez as New Season 6 Character

✖

Legends of Tomorrow's Waverider has officially found its latest occupant. On Saturday, as part of the show's panel at DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, it was revealed that Lisseth Chavez will be joining the series in its upcoming sixth season. Chavez will be portraying a new character named Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, who will have a unique role in the team's new fight against space aliens. Chavez is known for her work as Officer Vanessa Rojas on the NBC drama Chicago, P.D., as well as roles on Murder in the First, The Fosters, and The OA.

Tough and self-sufficient, Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens — making her the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe, and the Legends who, in season six, will be hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history.

"She is a young Latinx woman from Texas who was kidnapped by aliens and has kind of got a thirst for vengeance," producer Grainne Godfree explained during the DC FanDome panel. "And so she's going to come up with the ship and, you know, she's not going to be the lovable losers that we normally have. She's going to be someone who is pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends, and they're gonna all have to react to her, and I think it's going to throw them off their feet a little bit."

"If everyone who joins the ship is our best friends immediately, I mean, where's the story?" co-showrunner Keto Shimizu added. "You've got to earn your spot in the family."

Chavez will join a cast that includes Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi.

Legends of Tomorrow will return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.