DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Premiere Date Announced

✖

We now know when the Waverider will be flying back onto our television screens. On Wednesday, The CW announced that Season 6 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on the network on Sunday, May 2nd at 8/7c. This move would push any remaining episodes of fellow Arrowverse show Batwoman -- which currently holds that night's 8/7c time slot -- to 9/8c. The network also announced premiere dates for many of its midseason shows, including new freshman outings Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, as well as returning seasons of Dynasty and In the Dark.

You can check out the full list of schedule changes below:

Wednesday, April 7

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Original episode)

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Series premiere) 9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Original episode) Sunday, May 2

8-9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (New time slot)

8-9 p.m. DC’s Friday, May 7

8-9 p.m. Charmed (New time slot)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Season 4 premiere)

8-9 p.m. Charmed (New time slot) 9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Season 4 premiere) Wednesday, June 9

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (Season 3 premiere)

8-9 p.m. Kung Monday, June 14

8-9 p.m. All American (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. The Republic of Sarah (Series premiere)

Season 6 of Legends will bring some new changes for the team, as their mission pivots to investigating and hunting down various aliens who have been scattered throughout the time stream. Joining them in their crusade is a new Legend named Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), who will bring an interesting dynamic to the world of the Waverider.

"She is a young Latinx woman from Texas who was kidnapped by aliens and has kind of got a thirst for vengeance," producer Grainne Godfree explained during the show's DC FanDome panel last August. "And so she's going to come up with the ship and, you know, she's not going to be the lovable losers that we normally have. She's going to be someone who is pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends, and they're gonna all have to react to her, and I think it's going to throw them off their feet a little bit."

"If everyone who joins the ship is our best friends immediately, I mean, where's the story?" co-showrunner Keto Shimizu added. "You've got to earn your spot in the family."

Are you excited to see the debut of Season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Legends of Tomorrow will return on Sunday, May 2nd at 8/7c on The CW.