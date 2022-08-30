Legends of Tomorrow Star Tala Ashe Joins Melissa Benoist's The Girls on the Bus

The Girls on the Bus, the upcoming drama starring Supergirl veteran Melissa Benoist, just announced a number of new additions to its cast, including stars from This is Us and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The series is adapted from a chapter in Amy Chozick's best-selling 2018 book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, and (per its logline) "follows four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Benoist would star as one of the four journalists in the fictionalized story."

The series will once again see Benoist playing a journalist, albeit one with much different problems than Kara Danvers. It hails from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who oversaw the Arrowverse series.

According to Deadline, Ashe will play "an offbeat yet accessible progressive who is Lola's clear favorite in the presidential race." In addition to Ashe, Griffin Dunne (Practical Magic) will play Bruce Turner, Sadie McCarthy's award-winning, grizzled editor and mentor at the paper of record; and Brandon Scott (This is Us) will play the fiercest political flack in the game, who has just been hired as press secretary to the presidential front-runner.

"I've had a wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros. for the last six years, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a producer's hat and continue working with them," Benoist said in 2021. "I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can't wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way."

In addition to Benoist, the cast includes Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Scott Foley, Leslie Fray, Becky Ann Baker, Kyle Vincent Terry, Richard Bekins, and Chicago Med's PJ Sosco as famed gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson.

Ashe is the second member of the Legends of Tomorrow cast to pick up a major gig in recent days, following Lisseth Chavez, who inked a deal to appear on The Rookie next season. Legends ran for seven seasons, and ended on a cliffhanger this spring. Fans are still rallying to get the series revived, but if that were to happen, it wouldn't be in the 2022-2023 season.

The Girls on the Bus show is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun is the executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Berlanti Productions, the studio behind the Arrowverse as well as hits like Titans and Doom Patrol, is also under an overall deal with Warner Bros.