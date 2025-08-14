Star Wars Multiverse Disney+ Special Trailer Teases Franchise Deep Cuts

Sig Greebling is putting the Star Wars galaxy back together — brick by brick. After Force-sensitive nerf herder Sig (voiced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo) discovered the Cornerstone of the Galaxy in a Jedi temple on Fennesa, he unwittingly caused space and time to fall apart. “The building blocks of the galaxy are getting mixed up, rearranging,” the Jedi Bobarian “Bob” Afol (Saturday Night Live‘s Bobby Moynihan) warned Sig and brother Dev (Spider-Man‘s Tony Revolori). “Rearranging. Everything we knew about the galaxy will be different.”

“Worlds will change. People will change in ways we cannot possibly imagine,” Jedi Bob said of the new galaxy in which Luke Skywalker was a podracer, Anakin Skywalker had become the white-clad Jedi Vader, and Darth Rey was the apprentice of the Sith Lord Darth Jar Jar. “What’s come before us is gone. All the triumphs and tragedies will be rebuilt into something new.”

2024’s Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy ended with Sig defeating his brother, Dev’s galaxy-breaking Darth Devastator, to reclaim the Cornerstone, only for Darth Rey and Darth Rose Tico to hire bounty hunters to bring in Sig dead or alive: the Landolorian and Grogu, a twisted amalgamation of the Mandalorian Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The story continues in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy — Pieces of the Past, which sees Sig and Dev combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to restore the mish-mashed galaxy. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala (Marsai Martin), and Servo (Michael Cusack), “They will journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before,” the logline reads.

A new trailer for the four-part special event introduces villain Solitus (Dan Stevens), Jedi Bob’s former master out to “unmake” the galaxy with a reality-destroying rift, and offers a glimpse of rabbit-like smuggler Jaxxon “Jax” Tumperakki (Ben Schwartz) — a “real deep cut” from Marvel’s 1977 Star Wars comic book — a BrickHeadz version of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein, who originally voiced Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and Pirate Queen Amidala (Catherine Taber).

JAX IN MARVEl’S STAR WARS #8 (1977) AND LEGO STAR WARS: REBUILD THE GALAXY – PIECES OF THE PAST (2025)

Other new additions from across the Star Wars galaxy include Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis from the Star Wars Jedi video games, Andre Sogliuzzo as Cassian Andor of Rogue One and Andor fame, Nika Futterman as Clone Wars era villainess Asajj Ventress, Brian George as Cerean Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, Alan Tudyk, reprising his Rogue One role as an evil K-2SO, Jennifer Hale (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, The Bad Batch) as Viper, and James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The returning voice cast includes Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Revolori as Dev Greebling, Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Martin as Yesi Scala, and Cusack as Servo, with Billy Dee Williams as Lando/the Landolorian, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Helen Sadler as Darth Rey, Sam Witwer as Maul, Phil LaMarr as Darth Kit Fisto, Matthew Wood as General Grievous, Jake Green as Greedo, Shelby Young as Princess Leia, Piotr Michael as Yoda, Matt Sloan as Jedi Vader, Trevor Devall as Jedi Master Sheev, Dee Bradley Baker as Darth Nubs, Naomi Ackie as Jedi Jannah, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jedi Jabba the Hutt, Kelly Marie Tran as Darth Rose Tico, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past premieres September 19 on Disney+.