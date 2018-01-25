Lili Reinhart Says Betty Feels Trapped in the Middle of the ‘Riverdale’ Civil War

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, titled “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler.”

Tonight on Riverdale, a chain of events exacerbated the already-dangerous tensions between the north and south side resident of the town, leading to a final scene in which war, essentially, is declared between the two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That war has been a long time coming, and it is going to get worse before it gets better…and Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the series, says that she as much as anyone else feels torn between the two worlds.

“I think Betty’s kind of idea of the Southside, she has a soft spot because [Jughead] is involved I don’t think she sees the Southside as a bad group,” Reinhart said during a recent visit to the set. “She doesn’t see them as the bad guys and she doesn’t see the north side as the bad guys they just happen to be enemies of one another and I think she is trying to find balance and she feels a little bit like she is caught in the middle.”

Of course, in the time since that set visit, Betty is no longer dating Jughead — but the two still clearly care about one another, and the quote holds up, since the clothing she and co-star Cole Sprouse were wearing during their on-set interviews were from “Chapter 23,” which aired last week.

Another likely complication for Betty is the addition of Chic, her brother. While he did not come from the South Side, he clearly is engaged in the kind of activity that is more a piece with the South Side Serpents than the River Vixens — and as long as Betty seems to believe that he has something valuable to teach her, that could make his involvement in the upcoming “civil war” problematic.

So, too, could her role as the editor of the newspaper. Not only did one of Jughead’s columns touch off the fustration that will be blamed for jump-starting the war, but as more details come to light, you can bet that Betty will continue to use the Blue and Gold to champion uncomfortable truths, until and unless she is removed from her role as editor.

