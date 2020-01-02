Hilary Duff Shares New Photo From Lizzie McGuire Revival

We’re less than a week away from the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, which is set to give fans instant access to decades of movies and television series from the House of Mouse. Among those will be a slew of new original programming, which is expected to be rolled out in the years to come. Thanks to an Instagram post from actress and musician Hilary Duff, we have a new look at one of those upcoming series — a modern-day revival of Lizzie McGuire. On Thursday, Duff took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the set of the series, which you can check out below.

View this post on Instagram Glad I flossed today. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 6, 2019 at 2:49pm PST

The Lizzie McGuire revival was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year, and is set to follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City.

“It’s so great to be home,” Duff said of returning for the revival earlier this year. “Lizzie is older, wiser, and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting.”

Also returning for the series are original creator Terri Minsky, as well as Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.) There is no word yet on whether or not LaLaine and Adam Lamberg will return as Lizzie’s best friends, Miranda and Gordo.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement when the family’s casting was first announced. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, continued. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

Disney+ will launch on Tuesday, November 12th.