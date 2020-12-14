Loki Behind-the-Scenes Photos Reveal New Look at Tom Hiddleston

✖

Loki fans got a behind the scenes look at Tom Hiddleston’s character today. On Instagram, Kristine Crivier actually broke down what her husband has been working on for the past few months. It takes so much collaboration to make these Marvel projects, especially in a year where normal filming was basically impossible. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision all suffered a bit of a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, that presented the creative teams with the challenge of finding a way to produce entertainment people while keeping everyone as safe as possible. Check out what she had to say about the filming down below:

Crivier wrote, “My hubby has been very busy in Atlanta this year. These photos are from filming Loki back in March, right before filming was shutdown. Our family has been kinda sworn to secrecy with Marvel Studios for many years, so I usually can’t share anything until the media can- behind the scenes photos, script & plots, etc.”

“So, here is Chuck with Tom Hiddleston during an action shoot. He’s having a hard time right now having to keep all of the Spiderman 3 secrets from us as they currently film,” she added. “Because that one is gonna be BIG! I’m so lucky that this guy works so hard for our family and sacrifices so much time with his travels. Home for the holidays!

Can’t wait to see Loki on Disney+ in 2021.”

Kevin Feige spoke about Loki at Disney Investor Day this week. This first salvo of projects for Marvel Studios are branching out in some mysterious ways. Loki will present Hiddleston’s god with a thrilling mystery to unravel.

“Speaking of fan-favorite characters, Loki. The god of mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow and into his own series on Disney+ in May of next year,” Feige said at Investor Day. “The great Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, and he’s joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different. Explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So, we’ve put Loki in the middle of his own crime thriller. If that sounds a little bit unusual, don’t worry, Loki is just as confused.”

