Loki: Marvel Fans Wowed By Gray-Haired Owen Wilson in Disney+ Series

People are saying "wow" after catching a peek at a gray-haired Owen Wilson in a new look at Loki, one of the many Marvel Studios series coming soon to Disney+. In his mysterious Marvel role, first reported by ComicBook.com earlier this year, Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius of the Time Variance Authority. As the self-proclaimed overseers of time and space who police the infinite Multiverse, the TVA interferes when the eponymous Asgardian God of Mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), travels through time and space after getting his hands on the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

As one of the television projects connecting to the feature film side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Kevin Feige-produced Loki puts the adopted brother of the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) against formidable new opponents — possibly including the devilish Mephisto and the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — when the Marvel series arrives on Disney+ in May 2021.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston told MTV of the character he's played since 2011's Thor. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known."

"I wish I could tell you what happens," he teased, "but I can't."

Hiddleston and the gray-haired Wilson are joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Jaimie Alexander (Thor, Thor: The Dark World) when Loki premieres exclusively on Disney+ in May 2021.