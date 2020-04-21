HBO Max Releases First Trailer for Looney Tunes Reboot Series

The Looney Tunes are back in action once again, this time as an original series on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max is set to launch in the United States on May 27th with a massive roster already under its belt. One of the classic shows included on the service's library will be Looney Tunes, but HBO Max has also produced a brand new iteration of the iconic cartoon series. On Tuesday morning, the service released the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of the Looney Tunes, and it looks as wacky as ever. You can check out the trailer above!

Bugs Bunny and all of his most popular cohorts are back in the first trailer for Looney Tunes Cartoons. Characters such as Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote are all pesent and accounted for in the footage, and many more are sure to pop up in the actual series.

Looney Tunes Cartoons will premiere on May 27th, which is when HBO Max is set to launch in the United States. The service will contain the already impressive HBO library, along with plenty of popular WarnerMedia content. This includes both Friends and The Big Bang Theory in their entirety, as well as a catalogue of DC films, the Studio Ghibli movie library, South Park, and Rick and Morty.

Other HBO Max originals available on launch day include Love LIfe, a dramedy series starring Anna Kendrick and produced by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, and the reality competition program Legendary. There will also be an original Elmo series that follows a traditional late night show format.

HBO Max claims to have more than 10,000 hours of content available at launch day, with programs from Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and more.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.