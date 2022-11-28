The Lord of the Rings' Billy Boyd Shares His Thoughts on the Rings of Power

Since the series' debut earlier this year on Prime Video, stars of the original The Lord of the Rings films have shared their opinion and support for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and now Billy Boyd, who played Peregrin "Pippin" Took in the trilogy, is joining them. The actor recently told SYFY Wire that he very much liked The Rings of Power and that he particularly loved seeing the different places in Tolkien's world again.

"I have seen it. I liked it very much," Boyd said. "I, as a fan of Tolkien, loved seeing all these places again — some of them for the first time. You know, to see Khazad-dûm and Númenor and all these places. I think that gave me the most joy. I think the way they jump from one place to another made it very watchable for me."

He continued, "I think, 'Oh, here we are in Númenor' and then it would jump to the caverns of Khazad-dûm. I loved that. And, seeing things like the rings for the first time — all of that is just really joyful for me. I loved it!"

Boyd isn't alone in enjoying The Rings of Power. Gollum actor Andy Serkis previously shared his own praise for the series.

"I think it's really beautifully crafted, I think there's some really great performances in there," Serkis shared with Jake's Takes. "I recently did a reading of Lord of the Rings for Audible and in the preface, in the foreword, it covers The Rings of Power, the age they tell within The Rings of Power, so I was familiar with that world, and I just think it's a really beautiful rendition. And, again, having the time to be with those characters is something very, very exciting and I know the Lord of the Rings fans are loving it."

He continued, "I really did enjoy -- again, the scale is incredible. In terms of the cinematography, performances aside, it feels so epic and in the same way that this does, the same way that [Star Wars: Andor] feels like ... You find it hard to separate it from the movies, they feel like movies, every single episode. It does have mythic and scale-wise epic nature to it in Rings of Power, in the same way that Andor does, it feels like a huge movie."

Who Stars in The Rings of Power?

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle-earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Prime Video.