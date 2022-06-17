Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Headed for Comic-Con's Hall H

There hasn't been a proper San Diego Comic-Con since 2019 thanks to the pandemic, but this year will finally see the return of the beloved event. SDCC is kicking off next month, and there's a lot of excitement to look forward to. Creators are starting to reveal their plans, and it looks like Prime Video's highly-anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is going to be showcased in the infamous Hall H. According to Deadline, the panel will feature showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as well as the show's stars. The cast is fairly huge, so they don't list which members will be in attendance, but knowing Comic-Con, it'll be an exciting time.

Recently, Empire Magazine showcased the upcoming series in a big way. They spoke to Payne and McKay, who explained they are not trying to compete with Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy. The magazine also offered a first look at snow trolls as well as the Harfoots, who are ancestors of Hobbits.

"Anyone approaching Lord Of The Rings on screen would be wrong not to think about how wonderfully right Jackson got so much of it," McKay tells Empire. "But we're admirers from afar, that's it. The Rings Of Power doesn't try to compete with him." He added, "You can psych yourself out in keeping up with the Joneses, but one of the mantras on this was 'go back to the source material ... What would Tolkien do?"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place 1,000 years before Lord of the Rings and is set during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 21st through July 24th. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Prime Video on September 2nd.