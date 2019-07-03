Lord of the Rings TV Series Hires Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Director JA Bayona

Amazon has hired Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Boyana to direct the pilot episode of its The Lord of the Rings television series, Deadline reports. “JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team,” said Bayona. “I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story.”

Bayona will also executive producer with producing partner Belén Atienza. The Lord of the Rings is being written with a writing room led by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

“We are thrilled to have J.A. and Belen joining the fellowship as we continue to develop this epic series,” said Payne and McKay. “We have been great admirers of J.A.’s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic, and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew.”

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings. He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are all excited for them to join our writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

“I’ve sat with Simon Tolkien [JRR Tolkien’s grandson] for a couple of hours, and (Amazon TV executive) Sharon (Tal Yguado) has spent tons of time with them,” Salke said in June 2018. “She had spent the last couple of months meeting anyone who had said, ‘I’m really passionate about it and I want to get in and talk about the show and what’s possible.’ I think you’ll see us honing in on a strategy in the next month, which might involve a group of writers. Clearly, there’ll be someone in charge, but it involves the estate and Peter Jackson, and there’s a lot of conversations.”

The Lord of the Rings series will cost Amazon a sum in the 9-figure range as part of a deal with the Tolkien Estate. It has already received a muti-season commitment. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema.

