The Rings of Power Cast Detail Season 2 Challenges for The Harfoots

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is taking its Harfoot characters on the biggest journey of their lives – and you better believe there will be danger on the path to get there. When the second season begins, Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) was striking out East with her wizard buddy The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) to find the land of Rhûn; after three episodes of Season 2 story (Mild Spoilers), Nori and The Stranger had been joined by Nori's best friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), and had run afoul of The Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) and his band of skull-masked wasteland raiders. If that is just the beginning of the troubles this traveling band of small and tall folk will encounter – what could be next?

During the press day for The Rings of Power Season 2, ComicBook got the chance to ask actresses Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, and actor Daniel Weyman about what kind of danger will spring up in this side of Rings of Power's multi-faceted storyline:

"I thing for Nori it's more [that] she's very aware that the journey she's about to embark on at the end of Season 1 is going to be a challenging one, and she can't have any expectations. And so the amazing thing about of being with The Stranger is that she's helping him, but she's going to also find out what her purpose is. So this is completely unfamiliar terrain; she's never been this exposed, she's never been without her family before. So it's almost like someone when you first leave home: it is that exciting yet really overwhelming, nerve-wracking feeling for her and you just see encounters some really fun other characters, and that furthers her along."

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 4 "Eldest" certainly makes good on that as (Mild Spoilers) Nori and Poppy come to meet their 'cousins' the Stoors, who are living a very different kind of life out in the desert lands of Rhûn. That meeting instantly changes the two young Harfoots' perception of several things – from family to love to destiny.

"Yeah I think there's... lot's of individual growth storylines for [Nori, Poppy and The Stranger], but they sort of do it side-by-side" Megan Richards added. "And I think that's a lovely theme for them."

