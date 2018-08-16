Carlton Cuse Is Fine With a ‘Lost’ Reboot Under This Condition

We live in an age where just about every beloved TV show of the past has some form of reboot or revival in the works. Some of them work really well, like NBC’s Will & Grace. Others, not so much. (Apologies to MacGyver and 24: Legacy.)

With this notion that any good TV show can get remade, it’s only a matter of time before sources start reporting that a reboot of Lost is in the works. There are certainly fans who wouldn’t want to see that happen, but one of the creative minds behind the twist-riddled series says that a new spin on the property may not be such a bad idea, under one condition.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lost writer/executive producer Carlton Cuse was asked about his iconic ABC series, and whether or not it could work on network television today.

“The challenge is that you have so many more advantages working for a streaming company or on HBO than working for a broadcast network,” Cuse replied. “You have time and money, and those are hugely important in terms of eliminating factors that make shows fail.”

But would Cuse ever want to reboot the show now that he’s working for Disney/ABC Studios once again?

“Damon [Lindelof] and I have always been adamant that we told the story that we wanted to tell,” he admitted. “I would be fine if ABC hired somebody who had a good idea [to reboot it] involving other characters that go to the island at some other point in time. I would be less excited if they wanted to use the characters that we had in our show.”

So, that’s Carlton Cuse’s one condition for a Lost reboot. A new story on the mysterious island is totally fine, but the tale of Jack, Kate, Sawyer, and Locke has come to a close. There’s no reason to tell it again.

If a Lost reboot ever does come about, even if it arrives with an idea that Cuse approves of, don’t expect him to be involved with the project. When asked whether or not he’d want to take part in a reboot, Cuse simply said, “I don’t think so, no.”

Would you ever want to see a Lost reboot make its way to television? Is there any good way to expand the original story? Let us know what you think by sounding off in the comment section below!