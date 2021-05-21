Love, Victor Releases New Season 2 Trailer and Poster

✖

After charming audiences with its debut season last summer, Hulu's Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor is officially returning for more — and now we have a new look at what that will entail. The streaming service has recently released both a trailer and a piece of key art for Love, Victor's second season, which you can check out below. The poster showcases Victor (Michael Cimino) glancing at his boyfriend Benji (George Sear), with a caption proclaiming "Fear Less."

Season two of Love, Victor finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete -- all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.

The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

"Overall the reception to the film was incredibly positive, and that it was wonderful that it existed, this wish-fulfillment version of a coming out story in which the young person was accepted for who they were and that their parents had a great reaction, and it was heartening for a lot of people to see this represented on film," Tanen explained in an interview with The Queer Review last year. "But at the same time but they told me that they kept hearing the same critique from time to time, which was that although a lot of people felt like it didn’t represent their experience. So they started to wonder whether there was a story to tell where we could represent the experiences of teenagers who haven’t had it so easy and for whose families it was going to be a journey. That’s why television was such a great medium to tell this story because in film the characters have to come to a conclusion by the end of two hours, whereas with television people can grow over long periods of time. They can start in one place and end in another, and that felt really true to both a young person’s coming out journey as well as to the reaction of a family that might not be well-suited to hear that kind of news.”

Love, Victor previously caught public attention after it was moved from Disney+ to Hulu, a decision that was explained as being due to its content not being "family-friendly" enough for Disney+. Hulu's High Fidelity reboot was also met with the same fate, with the recently-canceled revival of Lizzie McGuire courting a similar conversation as well.

Season 2 of Love, Victor will premiere on June 11th exclusively on Hulu.