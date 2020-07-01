Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country Gets Premiere Date and New Poster

✖

The summer TV season is heating up, with a wide array of epic series hitting in the small screen in the coming months. One of the most highly-anticipated of those is probably Lovecraft Country, an adaptation of the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. While fans have already been treated to several trailers and teasers for the series, we now officially know its release date. On Wednesday, HBO revealed a chilling new poster for the series, which reveals that its series premiere will occur on Sunday, August 16th.

(Photo: HBO)

Lovecraft Country follows 25-year-old Koren war vet Atticus Black (Da 5 Bloods' Jonathan Majors), who joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story's Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus, known for always having a pulp novel in his back pocket, wears his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Lovecraft Country is created by Misha Green (Underground), with executive producers on the series including Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and J.J. Abrams (Alias, Fringe, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), alongside Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller. Demange and Sackheim also directed episodes of the series. The series also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn.

Are you excited to see Lovecraft Country make its debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Lovecraft Country will debut on Sunday, August 16th on HBO.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.