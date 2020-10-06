Lucifer Season 6 Officially Begins Filming

✖

While the past few days have been a mix of disappointing news in the entertainment world with the release dates for numerous films being pushed back and shuffled and some television series being cancelled despite previous renewal orders all due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is at least one piece of good news, especially for fans of Netflix's Lucifer. Series co-showrunner Joe Henderson announced on Twitter on Tuesday that production on the show's sixth and final season has begun.

In his post, Henderson expressed happiness at finishing filming on Season 5 as well as noted that work on Season 6 had begun with the cast and crew working hard to make a safe and "kickass" finale.

"Today is our first day of shooting Lucifer season 6!" Henderson wrote. "So happy we've finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!!"

Back in July, Lucifer fans got a huge surprise when it was revealed that Netflix had decided to renew the fan-favorite series for sixth season after season five had previously been said to be the last. While the prospect of even more episodes was exciting for fans, it did pose some big questions about how a sixth season would work, but Henderson and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich explained back in August that the extra season didn't really impact season 5 in a major way.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," Henderson said. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

He went on to explain that Season 5 still ends up where it was going to, just that now those final moments are expanded into their own season.

"Season 5 is exactly what it was always going to be, except the very, very end of it is now its own season, plus all these new ideas that we came up with as we dug into it and explored it," he continued. "It was really important to us to make sure that Season 5 stayed its own story, and then challenge ourselves to find a new story where we didn't think there was any. Once we found it, like Ildy said, it's hard to imagine not telling it."

The first half of Lucifer Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.