Lucifer Season 5 Resumes Production After Coronavirus Shut Down

Lucifer is preparing to resume production on the end of its fifth season, which was cut off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The series will reportedly roll straight on into its sixth and final season once the fifth season is complete. Like some other Netflix Original Series, Lucifer's release was split up into a "part one" and "part two," allowing the first half of season five to hit the streaming service in August while the rest of the season is not yet completed. The series, which was originally set to end after five seasons, was recently officially renewed for a sixth after months of rumors.

TVLine reports that Lucifer will film its season five finale -- apparently the only episode they did not complete before work shut down -- beginning on September 24. The sixth season will roll into production in October, although it is not yet known how many episodes that will be, or whether it will be released in two parts.

With its fourth season rated as the most popular series on any streaming service last year and a cameo appearance on The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover getting a whole new audience excited about the character, it's been a good year for Lucifer Morningstar. The fifth season recently cast God, and teased a return from Eve, which seems like a hard thing for a prospective sixth season to top, but given that the Lucifer writers have had to write "the end" a few times now, it seems pretty likely they would be able to figure something out.

Shortly after Ellis made an appearance on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Fatman Beyond host Marc Bernardin took to social media to pitch Warner Bros. on a miniseries teaming Lucifer with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) -- and both Ryan and Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson are up for it. The pair shared a scene in "Crisis," in which it was implied that there was some complicated backstory that involved Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and was maybe a little contentious. Bernardin's pitch would be a road trip story, taking the pair from coast to coast.

"The Lucifer cameo just exceeded my wildest expectations because I think both Matt and Tom fed off of each other in a way that none of us were expecting," the event's showrunner Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com. "Lauren Certo wrote that scene, and she did such a great job on the page -- and I loved that scene when I read that, but seeing the the chemistry that Tom and Matt have together and the way they riff off from each other? That was a wonderful surprise."

The first four and a half seasons of Lucifer are currently available on Netflix.